Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Boy, 15, shot after exiting CTA bus in Roseland

The teen was shot in the upper left back about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West 115th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy exiting a CTA bus Tuesday night in Roseland was shot and wounded.

The boy got off the bus about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street when a man walked up to him on the sidewalk, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooter was wearing all black and a ski mask and fled west toward Halsted Street, police said.

No arrests were reported.

