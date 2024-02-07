Boy, 15, shot after exiting CTA bus in Roseland

A 15-year-old boy exiting a CTA bus Tuesday night in Roseland was shot and wounded.
The boy got off the bus about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street when a man walked up to him on the sidewalk, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
The shooter was wearing all black and a ski mask and fled west toward Halsted Street, police said.
No arrests were reported.
