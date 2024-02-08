Motorist fatally shot, crashes in Irving Park neighborhood
The man, 21, was driving when a white Jeep began following him and someone fired shots, striking him in the back of the head, police said.
A man was fatally shot while driving in the Irving Park neighborhood early Thursday.
The man, 21, was driving east on Byron Street near Whipple Street when a white Jeep began following him about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said. An assailant in the Jeep fired shots, hitting the 21-year-old man in the back of the head.
He then plowed into multiple vehicles and came to a rest after running into a tree. The unidentified man was dead on the scene, police said.
The Jeep sped away south on Whipple Street and no one is in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.
