The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man slain in front of daughter working on school project about West Side restaurant

The brutal attack happened about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday as Terrance Pearson walked along a sidewalk with his girlfriend, daughter and another young relative, after leaving the TNT Rooftop Restaurant, 5405 W. Madison Ave.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Man slain in front of daughter working on school project about West Side restaurant
TNT Rooftop Restaurant, 5405 W. Madison St., on Feb. 9, 2024, two days after a fatal shooting outside their doors.

A man who had just left TNT Rooftop Restaurant, 5405 W. Madison St., was fatally shot on the sidewalk out front on Wednesday.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

A 29-year-old man was gunned down in front of his daughter Wednesday evening outside a West Side restaurant, where she worked on a school project about Black-owned businesses, according to Chicago police.

The brutal attack happened about 6:40 p.m. right after Terrance Pearson, his girlfriend, his daughter and another young relative, left the TNT Rooftop Restaurant, 5405 W. Madison Ave.

A white Nissan pulled up alongside them, and gunmen jumped out and fired at Pearson at least 25 times, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times.

The assailants got back into the Nissan, made a U-turn and sped off down Madison, leaving Pearson lying on the sidewalk, his daughter’s pink poster and art supplies tangled among bullet fragments, blood spatter, and Pearson’s wallet and key fob, the report said.

Pearson died about an hour later, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. An autopsy Thursday determined Pearson died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one else was injured.

Pearson was visiting the restaurant because his daughter was interviewing its owner for a school project on Black-owned businesses, according to the report. TNT’s owner declined to comment when reached by a reporter Friday.

The block is lined with small businesses, though some appear to be abandoned. MacArthur’s Restaurant, a popular Austin eatery, is at 5412 W. Madison St.

“People might just assume this is another incident, another sad situation,” Sharon McKennie, 59, a manager at MacArthur’s, told the Sun-Times on Friday. “[We’re] praying for the family of that individual.”

McKennie, preparing for a surge in business for the upcoming Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, noted MacArthur’s has bulletproof windows.

“We do whatever possible to make our people comfortable,” McKennie said. “And we just pray for everybody’s safety.”

“It’s f------ lawless,” said a business owner who didn’t want to be identified because he feared retaliation. “As summer approaches, I fear for the kids.”

The man wants to see more trade schools on the West Side to help combat the violence.

His doors close at 3 p.m. every day over what he says are safety concerns. “It’s the wild, wild, West,” the owner said. “It’s a damn shame.”

Police have reported no arrests in the case.

Next Up In Crime
Proposal in Springfield seeks to stop evictions spurred by police calls
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Lockport Township shooting
At public forum on South Side, residents are divided on city’s renewing ShotSpotter deal
Woman killed in Archer Heights hit-and-run
Man shot in East Garfield Park drive-by
Lurie Children’s Hospital blames ‘known criminal actor,’ but sheds little light on nine-day communication breakdown
The Latest
candidate-no-image-icon1-1.jpg
Candidate Questionnaires
John Topps, Illinois House 22nd District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
&nbsp;Portrait of Sean Casten, Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.&nbsp;
Candidate Questionnaires
Sean Casten, Illinois 6th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Illinois state Rep. Mary Flowers sits at a table, dressed in black.
Columnists
What will labor unions want for helping House Speaker Welch oust Mary Flowers?
If massive union contributions to Flowers’ opponent succeed in toppling her in next month’s primary election, Speaker Chris Welch will owe them for conducting this political hit.
By Rich Miller
 
Robert S. Ellington-Snipes
Candidate Questionnaires
Robert S. Ellington-Snipes, Illinois House 79th District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
The former one-story house of Diamond Jones in Richton Park is white with yellow shutters, pictured during the day with leafless trees in the background.
Suburban Chicago
Proposal in Springfield seeks to stop evictions spurred by police calls
The measure follows a lawsuit by a mom who was forced from her Richton Park home through use of a controversial “crime-free ordinance.”
By Elvia Malagón
 