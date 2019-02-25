Man charged with murder of wife, son in Calumet Park

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife and son last week at the family’s south suburban Calumet Park home.

Reginald Sullivan, 49, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Raynard Sullivan and 47-year-old Tamela Sullivan, according to Calumet Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 17 for reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of West 127th Place, Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann said in a statement.

Officers arrived to find Raynard and Tamela Sullivan with gunshot wounds, authorities said. They were both pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Autopsies found Raynard Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the neck while Tamela Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides, and both lived in the block where they were shot.

Mann said a “tender age individual” was also at the home when officers arrived, but was not injured. The child was taken to a hospital for observation.

After the shooting, which investigators said was domestic in nature, police identified Reginald Sullivan as a “person of interest” in the shooting. Police said he was Tamela Sullivan’s husband, and the couple were Raynard Sullivan’s parents.

He was arrested on Feb. 21 in the block where the shooting occurred, according to Mann.

Reginald Sullivan was ordered held without bail and is expected to appear in court again Feb. 27, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.