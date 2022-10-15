How banning shift affects Cubs’ offseason priorities, Nico Hoerner’s future

Nico Hoerner would jog from his position at shortstop into shallow right field when the Cubs shifted their defense against left-handed hitters this year.

The setup allowed Hoerner, who was a 2020 Gold Glove finalist at second base, to show off his range on the right side of the field against hitters who were likely to pull the ball. But next season, infielders won’t have the same positional freedom.

“Outside of it, personally, I think it’s good for the game,” Hoerner told the Sun-Times of the shift restrictions coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. “I think that it kind of goes back to baseball as we’ve always known it. There’s going to be some more double-play opportunities, potentially. And I don’t think it’s something that’s going to dramatically change the landscape of the game.”

Much of the emphasis has been put on the effects banning the shift will have on left-handed hitters. Hoerner mentioned former Cubs Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo, who are expected to see a boost in batting average without a wall of defenders clustered on the right side of the field.

On the defensive side, however, Hoerner will be affected as much as anyone — both in terms of the demands of his job and even potentially the position he’ll play next year.

MLB is introducing three rule changes next season: adding a pitch clock, moving to bigger bases and banning the shift. For that third rule, two infielders will have to be positioned on either side of second base, and all four will have to place both feet on the infield dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber. Infielders won’t be allowed to switch sides unless there is a substitution.

“It’ll change the game visually a little bit,” Hoerner said. “You’re not going to have a guy roaming around out there [in shallow right field]. And personally, I will miss doing that. I like playing that position. I like the unique aspects of those plays and being creative with that.”

Hoerner appreciates how banning the shift will put a spotlight on athleticism and range up the middle.

That aspect also could affect the Cubs’ offseason priorities and, by extension, Hoerner’s primary position.

“We have total confidence in Nico’s ability to play shortstop,” Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations, said in his end-of-season news conference this week. “He proved that this year. But the game is about to trend more athletic. …That will certainly be a focus for us — and probably for 29 other teams, as well, as they think about their offseason.”

Free agency is set to feature a strong shortstop class. Depending on opt-outs and extensions, it could include Trae Turner, Carlos Correa (expected to opt out), Xander Bogaerts (expected to opt out) and Dansby Swanson (in extension talks with the Braves).

Moving Hoerner to second would upgrade the Cubs’ defense on that side of the field. And even taking the Cubs’ other second-base options out of the equation, getting rid of the shift boosts Hoerner’s value at second base.

The shift gave teams the flexibility to cater defensive positioning to their personnel. If a second baseman could consistently make routine plays, for example, a rangy shortstop could make up ground on both sides of the base.

“Second base, especially, has been able to put some power guys in that position, which makes a lot of sense,” Hoerner said. “But I think that might be a little tougher moving forward.”

Until the Cubs sign a top free-agent shortstop — or don’t — nothing is decided. But when asked about the team’s message to Hoerner about different middle-infield options next year, Hoyer said they had a “great conversation” at the end of the season.

“As long as you’re talking about winning and what can make us great, Nico is totally on board,” Hoyer said. “He’s an incredible teammate, and I’m glad he’s a Cub.”

The same could be said about Hoerner’s approach to rule changes. If it’s good for the game, he’s on board.

“As long as they don’t draw the lines on the field,” Hoerner said with a chuckle, referring to an iteration of shift restrictions that MLB tested in the Single-A Florida State League. “I hated that.”

