Friday, March 11, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs manager David Ross gets contract extension

Ross and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a three-year extension.

By Maddie Lee
 March 11, 2022 12:31 PM
The Cubs and manager David Ross agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made it clear last year that he hoped manager David Ross would be with the club for a long time. On Friday, the Cubs took a step to make that happen.

Ross and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal replaces the final year of his last contract, running through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Ross, who finished his playing career with the Cubs, stepped to the helm ahead of the 2020 season. In the pandemic-shortened season, the rookie manager guided his team to a division title and was a National League Manager of the Year finalist.

The next season, Ross navigated the Cubs’ trade deadline sell-off. The team finished with a 71-91 record, ranked No. 4 in the NL Central standings.

Ross enters the 2022 season carrying a 105-117 managerial record.

