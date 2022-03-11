Cubs manager David Ross gets contract extension

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made it clear last year that he hoped manager David Ross would be with the club for a long time. On Friday, the Cubs took a step to make that happen.

Ross and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal replaces the final year of his last contract, running through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Ross, who finished his playing career with the Cubs, stepped to the helm ahead of the 2020 season. In the pandemic-shortened season, the rookie manager guided his team to a division title and was a National League Manager of the Year finalist.

The next season, Ross navigated the Cubs’ trade deadline sell-off. The team finished with a 71-91 record, ranked No. 4 in the NL Central standings.

Ross enters the 2022 season carrying a 105-117 managerial record.