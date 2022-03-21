The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

‘A second chance’: Andrelton Simmons’ Cubs signing reunites 2012 locker-mate trio

A decade ago, the lockers of Jason Heyward, Andrelton Simmons and David Ross lockers stood next to one another in the Braves’ clubhouse.

By Maddie Lee
 March 21, 2022 06:45 PM
SHARE ‘A second chance’: Andrelton Simmons’ Cubs signing reunites 2012 locker-mate trio
New Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons goes through infield drills at the Cubs’ Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

New Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons goes through infield drills at the Cubs’ Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward chuckled when asked what kind of locker-mate manager David Ross was when they played together in Atlanta. 

“This space right here,” Heyward recalled this weekend, tapping the corner of a box next to his chair, “if a flip flop went partly over the line, he would let either one of us know, like, ‘Fellas, clean this s— up.’”

The veteran catcher would say so straight-faced and walk off. Then, he’d look back and laugh. 

The lockers of Heyward, Ross and Andrelton Simmons, from right to left, stood next to one another in the Braves’ clubhouse a decade ago. Now, the trio is back together with the Cubs, in slightly shifted roles: Ross the manager, Heyward the veteran, Simmons the newcomer. 

“It was nice to see Simba,” Ross said when the Cubs signed the shortstop to a one-year deal this spring. “... I’ve got a long history with him. He’s got a pretty good resume, fits in well up the middle with our [contact-oriented] pitching staff, gives us a lot of versatility with moving different guys around.”

Simmons was the last piece added to the locker-mate trio in Atlanta, too. Hayward was given a locker next to Ross when the outfielder broke into the big-leagues in 2010. Heyward, then the highly-touted hometown kid, was on the fast track in the minors, making his MLB debut before he hit 1,000 at-bats.

“It was always everything it needed to be,” Heyward said of his relationship with Ross then. “Deadass serious sometimes but always supportive, always out of love, and realizing that I just wanted to come in, be a part of the team and do what I can to help and learn.” 

Two years later, Simmons was on a similarly fast track before his debut in June 2012. When asked about that time, Simmons brought up a poker case that some of the veterans made him carry around. No one ever used it, Simmons said, but he still had to have it with him. 

“Humbled me a little bit,” he said.

Now, Simmons is 32 years old, he played for four different teams before joining the Cubs, and he has established his defensive prowess. 

“I’m excited to pick his brain a little bit,” Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal said last week, “ask him questions,”

Simmons may be new again, but he’s certainly not a rookie shlepping around a poker case anymore.

“It’s funny,” Heyward said, “because any memories [Ross] and I had, as far as me being a rookie and him watching me grow up some, I feel like I’ve kind of had the same opportunity with Simba.”

Plenty of things have changed since the last time Heyward, Simmons and Ross shared a dugout. And exact roles and playing time – which are both Ross’ decisions – have yet to shake out this spring . 

Simmons is expected to lighten the load for Madrigal and versatile infielder Nico Hoerner. The Cubs also signed infielder Jonathan Villar over the weekend. As a switch-hitter, Villar gives Ross more flexibility to play matchups. 

Heyward has moved from right field to center, to make room for Seiya Suzuki, who the Cubs added on a five-year, $85 million deal. 

The locker-mate trio also knows more than it did in 2012. They see the game differently.

“A second chance,” Heyward said, “just to hang out again, to compete together, to make each other better, to watch each other make other people better. It’s a cool feeling.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson logs first start, Brennen Davis exits with knee contusion
After COVID-19 delay, Cubs LHP prospect Brailyn Marquez reports to camp
Cubs legends and HOFers return to spring training : ‘Nothing better than that’
Short spring, flurry of roster moves raise Cubs rotation questions
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki facing transition on and off the field: ‘He’s really going to flourish’
Cubs sign left-hander Drew Smyly in flurry of roster moves
The Latest
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting Mar. 21, 2022, in West Englewood.
News
Teen boy hurt in West Englewood shooting
He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 08:00 PM
Carpenter.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames but keep Dominik Kubalik, Calvin de Haan
The Hawks received a 2024 fifth-round pick for Carpenter, but seemingly could’ve gotten more future assets to jumpstart the rebuild Monday.
By Ben Pope
March 21, 2022 07:50 PM
Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is hit by a pitch on the inside of the right knee during a spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson logs first start, Brennen Davis exits with knee contusion
The Cubs beat the Reds 3-2 in Cactus League play.
By Maddie Lee
March 21, 2022 07:43 PM
GettyImages_1238602704.jpg
Columnists
When inclusion and fairness collide
Transgender female swimmer Lia Thomas has raised some thorny issues by competing against biological women.
By Rick Telander
March 21, 2022 07:40 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Best Fade-the-Public Teams in NHL Betting This Season
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 21, 2022 07:00 PM