The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs notebook: P.J. Higgins shows infield versatility, Nick Madrigal to 10-day IL

Cubs manager David Ross described Madrigal’s groin strain as “pretty significant.”

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs notebook: P.J. Higgins shows infield versatility, Nick Madrigal to 10-day IL
Cubs’ P.J. Higgins hits a single against the Yankees. The Cubs initially called him up for catching depth but now are taking advantage of his infield versatility.

Cubs’ P.J. Higgins hits a single against the Yankees. The Cubs initially called him up for catching depth but now are taking advantage of his infield versatility.

AP Photos

On another team, rookie P.J. Higgins would be among the least experienced. But with the Cubs, who have had eight major-league debuts already this season, his nine big-league games last year go a long way.

“Going back to my early career, every time I repeated [a level], I always did better,” Higgins said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “You feel more confident, a little more experience, you’re used to everything that goes along with it.”

He viewed returning to the major-leagues similarly. And that mindset has worked well for him. Entering Wednesday, Higgins was batting .317 with a pair of home runs.

This season, the Cubs originally brought up Higgins as a backup catcher, when Willson Contreras missed three games with hamstring tightness and then Yan Gomes went on the IL with an oblique strain. But when Gomes returned last week, the Cubs held onto Higgins, largely for infield depth. Higgins started at third base on Wednesday against the Padres.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I kind of just went into it with an open mindset, and whatever happened, happened, and I was just gonna go out and do my thing and just play the game.”

Higgins’ time in the majors last year was cut short by the injury, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery.

“I didn’t know what to [make] of it, just because it was my first serious injury that just shut me down,” he said. “So it was kind of like where you’re in that high moment [making it to the majors], and you’re kind of like, ‘Now I really don’t have much to do, other than get surgery and rehab.’”

In November, the Cubs re-signed Higgins to a minor-league contract. He joined the team in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, and was called up in late May.

When a packed schedule and injuries forced the Cubs to call up rookie starting pitchers, Higgins made a specialty out of catching major-league debuts. He caught both Matt Swarmer and Caleb Kilian in their first big-league starts.

He had familiarity with both. Higgins had caught Swarmer for years in the minors, and he got to know Kilian in Spring Training. Plus, Higgins vividly remembered his own major-league debut last year and the veterans he leaned on.

His goal was to relieve the pressure on Swarmer and Kilian. He told them: “This is your day. I’m going to give you the best opportunity back there, trying to call the best game I can. … Just go [out] there, and just trust me.”

Madrigal to the 10-day IL

The Cubs placed Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain. The move, retroactive to Sunday, allowed them to recall Kilian to start Wednesday.

The injury had sidelined Madrigal since the 12th inning of the Cubs’ extra-innings loss to the Yankees last Friday. Cubs manager David Ross on Wednesday called the injury “pretty significant.”

“And with him, we’ll probably be a little extra cautious coming off what he did last year,” Ross added, alluding to Madrigal’s 2021 season-ending surgery to repair a hamstring tear. “We’ve got to find a way to keep him on the field pretty regularly and be able to let him continue to develop into a big-league starter, everyday player.”

Madrigal has played 31 games this season. He spent almost three weeks on the IL in May for a lower back strain.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks’ first start in two weeks, lose to Padres
Cubs’ Drew Smyly ‘ahead of schedule,’ hopes to return before All-Star break
Padres’ Yu Darvish wins in return to Wrigley Field; tornado warning delays start of game
How Cubs’ Eric Stout made it back to majors after four years — and with his hometown team
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ are Cubs’ only real chances for All-Star berth
Cubs’ 18-4 loss to Yankees taxes bullpen as rotation questions loom
The Latest
A man was killed in a shooting June 15, 2022, in Little Village.
News
Man, 19, shot to death in Little Village
The teen was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_Evan_Yu_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
How will the Sky look with their entire roster intact?
Now that coach/general manager James Wade’s team is complete, there will be some adjustments, beginning with his rotation.
By Annie Costabile
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Thomas G. DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.
Elections
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore is up against suburban lawyers Steve Kim and David Shestokas for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
One of the time capsules discovered in the Tribune Tower, former home of the Chicago Tribune newspaper, during its renovation into luxury residences. The time capsules — from the years 1919, 1924 and 1947 — held more than 100 treasures from the city’s past and were found more than a year ago.
Chicago
Chicago’s history shines in recovered Tribune Tower time capsules: ‘An adventure with some mystery thrown in’
A baseball potentially used in the 1919 World Series, cartoons and a photo of Soldier Field from 1947 were among the artifacts.
By Mary Norkol
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hands out the first $150 gas card to William Bullion in the Northwest Side’s 39th Ward late last month.
Elections
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Decades ago, Chicago politicians curried favor with voters by distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams. Garbage cans with an office-holder’s name on it were also a frequent freebie. But, the avalanche of federal stimulus funds has allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to up the ante and then some during their re-election campaigns.
By Fran Spielman
 