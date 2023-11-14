The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cody Bellinger declines qualifying offer from Cubs

The move was expected as Bellinger became one of seven players to reject qualifying offers from their respective clubs this year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cody Bellinger declines qualifying offer from Cubs
Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs follows his RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs follows his RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty

On his way to becoming one of the top two free agent hitters available this winter, center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger declined a qualifying offer from the Cubs.

The move was essentially procedural but guarantees draft pick compensation for the Cubs if Bellinger signs with another team. He was one of seven players who rejected $20.325 million qualifying offers from their clubs, the MLB Players Association announced Tuesday, including Shohei Ohtani, this winter’s biggest free agent.

A trio of starting pitchers — Blake Snell, Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray — closer Josh Hader and third baseman Matt Chapman also rejected qualifying offers, hitting free agency.

Bellinger had a bounce-back year with the Cubs this past season, winning a silver slugger and posting a career-best .307 batting average. Earlier this month, Bellinger declined his part of a 2024 mutual option, as expected.

“Cody did have a great experience in Chicago,” Bellinger’s agent Scott Boras said at the GM meetings last week. “. . . But where Cody can play and play well — he feels he can play well anywhere. And a lot of this has to do with ownership. It has to do with their commitment, it has to do [with] their vision of what they’re going to do to develop the other track to do the things that are necessary to make this club a continual winner over a long period of time.”

The Cubs also added three pitching prospects to the 40-man roster Tuesday, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft. They selected the contracts of left-hander Bailey Horn from Triple-A Iowa, right-hander Porter Hodge from Double-A Tennessee and righty Michael Arias from High-A South Bend.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
New Cubs manager Craig Counsell wants the pressure? Good — because it’s not going anywhere
Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with Cubs
How Cubs sold new manager Craig Counsell on their ‘vision’
Craig Counsell-for-David Ross cleansing means Cubs can’t talk about family, culture anymore
How Cubs are approaching pitching market
David Ross reflects after Cubs firing: ‘I get mad from time to time’
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Indiana man dies from shooting in South Chicago last month
About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillip Ramos, 35, was in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when two people walked up to him and fired shots. He died Nov. 8.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A file photo of a rendering of the Navy Pier Marina, which is proposed for north side of Navy Pier. Provided photo
Sports
What does the go-ahead for Navy Pier Marina mean for perch anglers
At least for this winter, perch anglers should rest easy for perch fishing on the north side of Navy Pier, though Navy Pier Marina appears to be on track to begin building soon.
By Dale Bowman
 
A stack of crushed vehicles at Victory Auto Wreckers at 710 E. Green Street in Bensenville, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Victory Auto Wreckers is shutting down after nearly 80 years in business. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Editorials
Victory Auto Wreckers, like its commercial, will always be a Chicago classic
The harsh writing on the wall has driven another Chicago area institution to say goodbye. One member of the Sun-Times Editorial Board made a beeline to Victory with his old vehicle every time he was ready to buy a new set of wheels.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls are looking for a quick fix, but it might be time for a big swing
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine feel like the shooting will come around and the standings will change for the Bulls. But a source said the front office was again kicking the tires on a LaVine trade, and more willing to ask for something reasonable in return.
By Joe Cowley
 
National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago founder/president and Chicago Public Schools educator Carlos Tortolero | COURTESY DCASE
Entertainment and Culture
National Museum of Mexican Art founder retiring after 36 years dedicated to ‘crazy’ belief that ‘the arts are for everybody’
“I know whoever we hire will take the museum to a new and higher place,” said Carlos Tortolero, who’ll step down Dec. 31.
By Ambar Colón
 