Ryan Flaherty the frontrunner for the Cubs’ bench coach opening

The Cubs’ coaching staff under new manager Craig Counsell is starting to take shape. Padres bench coach Ryan Flaherty is the frontrunner for the Cubs’ bench coach opening, sources confirmed.

Flaherty was reportedly a finalist for the Padres managerial job, which went to former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Flaherty has spent the last four years in the Padres organization, beginning his post-playing career as an advance scout and development coach, before climbing to quality control coach and then bench coach.

Joining the Cubs’ coaching staff could serve as a full-circle moment. The Cubs drafted Flaherty out of Vanderbilt No. 41 overall in 2008. He never played for the major-league team, selected from the Cubs by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft three and a half years later. Flaherty put together an eight-year MLB career as an infielder.

The Cubs have not made any announcements regarding Counsell’s coaching staff. But sources say Counsell plans to retain pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and hitting coach Dustin Kelly, as the Sun-Times previously reported.

Even after the Cubs finalize the hiring of a bench coach – former bench coach Andy Green took a job in the Mets front office – the team will still have holes to fill on the coaching staff. Assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington left to become the Angels’ hitting coach.

The Cubs parted ways with bullpen coach Chris Young and catching/game strategy coach Craig Driver after the season. Young has since landed with the Mariners as a special assignment coach and scouting cross checker.

