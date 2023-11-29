The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Ryan Flaherty the frontrunner for the Cubs’ bench coach opening

Cubs manager Craig Counsell still has holes to fill in his 2024 coaching staff.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Ryan Flaherty the frontrunner for the Cubs’ bench coach opening
Braves_Cubs_Baseball__3_.JPG

Former Braves second baseman Ryan Flaherty (27) throws out Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez (9) during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Chicago. Flaherty is now the frontrunner to become the Cubs’ new bench coach.

AP Photos

The Cubs’ coaching staff under new manager Craig Counsell is starting to take shape. Padres bench coach Ryan Flaherty is the frontrunner for the Cubs’ bench coach opening, sources confirmed.

Flaherty was reportedly a finalist for the Padres managerial job, which went to former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Flaherty has spent the last four years in the Padres organization, beginning his post-playing career as an advance scout and development coach, before climbing to quality control coach and then bench coach. 

Joining the Cubs’ coaching staff could serve as a full-circle moment. The Cubs drafted Flaherty out of Vanderbilt No. 41 overall in 2008. He never played for the major-league team, selected from the Cubs by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft three and a half years later. Flaherty put together an eight-year MLB career as an infielder. 

The Cubs have not made any announcements regarding Counsell’s coaching staff. But sources say Counsell plans to retain pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and hitting coach Dustin Kelly, as the Sun-Times previously reported.

Even after the Cubs finalize the hiring of a bench coach – former bench coach Andy Green took a job in the Mets front office – the team will still have holes to fill on the coaching staff. Assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington left to become the Angels’ hitting coach. 

The Cubs parted ways with bullpen coach Chris Young and catching/game strategy coach Craig Driver after the season. Young has since landed with the Mariners as a special assignment coach and scouting cross checker. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Andre Dawson wants Hall of Fame plaque changed to Cubs from Expos
Why 30-start season means so much to Justin Steele, Cubs’ outlook
Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
Cubs clear waiting list, offer immediate purchase of 2024 season tickets
Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets
Cody Bellinger honed his consistency with the Cubs, making him a top free agent
The Latest
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event Monday in Bluffton, S.C. This week, Americans for Prosperity, founded by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, endorsed her.
Columnists
Nikki Haley builds momentum as best bet to knock off Trump in Republican primary
If the GOP field consolidates, she could end up becoming the Trump alternative that independents, moderates and disenchanted Republicans have been hoping for, S.E. Cupp writes.
By S. E. Cupp
 
IMG_3712.jpeg
Editorials
CHA’s $50 million plan to renovate scattered site housing is a step in the right direction
The CHA could start to fix its poor track record on providing enough affordable housing for Chicagoans in need. The CHA’s board should approve the funding.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Baby critically wounded by gunshot to head in Washington Park neighborhood
The 9-month-old was shot late Tuesday night in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson returns an interception against the Vikings on Monday night.
Bears
1st-and-10: Drops aside, Jaylon Johnson making his case
The Bears cornerback needs to make the most of his big-play chances to be as good as he thinks he is. But just having those opportunities in recent games is an indication that as Matt Eberflus’ improving defense grows, Johnson’s impact will increase as well.
By Mark Potash
 
New Trier’s players and fans celebrate after winning the state championship in ice hockey over Loyola in 2019. At the youth level, ice hockey has had a higher concussion rate than football.
Letters to the Editor
When it comes to sports concussions and CTE, look beyond football
Statistics show that ice hockey has more concussion injuries at the youth level based on athletic exposures, a reader says.
By Letters to the Editor
 