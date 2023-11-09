David Ross reflects after Cubs firing: ‘I get mad from time to time’

Former manager David Ross is still processing his thoughts and feelings about being fired by the Cubs.

However, he is thankful for the opportunity to manage the club for four seasons. He’s also looking forward to the future, both professionally and personally, as he deals with emotions from Monday’s turn that stunned the baseball world.

The Cubs dismissed Ross and signed former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell to a record-setting five-year, $40 million contract.

“I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest,” an emotional Ross told the Tallahassee Democrat in an exclusive interview Thursday.

“There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There’s great people there. I really don’t have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest.

“I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Ross, who helped lead the Cubs to the organization’s first World Series championship in over a century as a player in 2016, was handpicked to replace Joe Maddon as manager in 2019.

Ross, 46, went 262-284 with the Cubs, leading them to the 2020 NL Central title in the COVID-shortened season.

They rallied from 10 games below .500 in midsummer this season, but stumbled down the stretch in a crowded NL wild-card race behind division winner Milwaukee.

What Ross said to Jed Hoyer

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer traveled to Florida on Monday and met with Ross at his home.

Hoyer has defended his decision to fire Ross, saying, “Yes, it was incredibly hard to let Rossy go,” and hire Counsell in interviews from the Major League Baseball’s general managers’ meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We had our conversation,” Ross said.

“If my boss doesn’t think I am a good manager, then he should move on. I don’t fault him for that. If he doesn’t think I am the right guy, that’s his job. That’s his choice. I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself.”

Ross on what’s next

Ross, who traveled to Chicago on Thursday for a previously scheduled event, told the Democrat he is excited about his future and spending time with his three children.

“Anger and all that stuff is poison for me,” Ross said.

“It’s time for me to figure out what’s next. I have a lot of gratitude. Some of the toughest times of my life, whether it’s getting released or different things in my career, on and off the field, have been blessings at some point. Have made me a better man. There’s been a lot of good things after some really tough times in my life. Hopefully this is another one of them.

“I try to trust in my faith and God knowing He’s got something else planned for me. That’s the way I am looking at.”

