The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start vs. Rays with left forearm tightness

Steele retired all nine batters he faced.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start vs. Rays with left forearm tightness
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele left his start against the Rays on Wednesday after three perfect innings. File photo.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele left his start against the Rays on Wednesday after three perfect innings. File photo.

AP Photos

After three perfect innings, Cubs left-hander Justin left his start against the Rays with what the team called left forearm tightness.

To open the third inning, Steele induced a groundout to third base from Christian Bethancourt. Then head athletic trainer Nick Frangella and manager David Ross met with Steele on the mound. They talked, and he stayed in the game.

Steele needed just five more pitches to get out of the inning. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom made a diving snag to catch a tailing line drive up the line from Taylor Walls. Then, Wisdom knocked down a sharp ground ball off Jose Siri’s bat for the third out.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who the Cubs recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, replaced Steele in the fourth inning.

Steele has been one of the Cubs’ two best pitchers this season, along with Marcus Stroman. The lefty shaved his ERA down to 2.65 Wednesday with what was promising to be a dominant start against the best team in baseball. Before Wednesday, he’d pitched into at least the sixth inning in all but one start.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Jameson Taillon shares the story of the text he sent to Liam Hendriks after his cancer diagnosis
The Cubs have problems, but David Ross isn’t one
Local boy makes good: Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly accounts for only run of Cubs’ win
Recent stretch of homers in five games in row a good sign for Cubs’ Christopher Morel
Marcus Stroman’s one-hit masterpiece leads Cubs past Rays 1-0
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
6 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized for ‘drug-related reasons’
The hospitalizations were believed to be caused by something the children smoked, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SV2_chs0840.1025_sb_v2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ amazes with its many, visually glorious worlds
Animated sequel has all the elements of a great summer blockbuster but keeps the story spinning too long.
By Richard Roeper
 
A tension-filled debate, filled with shouting and pleas for civility from Mayor Brandon Johnson, preceded the vote to approve transferring $51 million in funding to help the city cope with an influx of migrants.
City Hall
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding
The raucous meeting saw speakers shouting each other down, prompting appeals for decorum from Mayor Brandon Johnson. In the end, the funds transfer passed 34-13 — enough to carry Chicago only through June 30.
By Fran Spielman
 
US-ISRAEL-POLITICS-REPUBLICANS
Columnists
Is Chris Christie aiming to stop Trump in the GOP presidential primary?
Maybe winning isn’t the point for Christie, who is the most unpopular among GOP candidates. He just might succeed at a loftier goal: stopping Donald Trump.
By S. E. Cupp
 
The Chicago Bears begin interior demolition work this week on the former Arlington International Racecourse. The team wants to build a new stadium and entertainment district on the site.
Editorials
As Bears begin demolition at Arlington race track, Mayor Johnson must focus on Soldier Field’s future
The Bears began demolishing the interior of Arlington this week. No more fruitlessly pursuing the team. Now Johnson has to sort out the best use of Soldier Field.
By CST Editorial Board
 