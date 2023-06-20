The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs ‘rookie’ Seiya Suzuki isn’t down on his luck despite hard-hit balls not dropping

The 92.7 mph average exit velocity Suzuki brought into Tuesday night topped the Cubs and, according to Baseball Savant, ranked in the 93rd percentile across the majors.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs ‘rookie’ Seiya Suzuki isn’t down on his luck despite hard-hit balls not dropping
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki connects with a liner that went for a tough-luck out Tuesday against the Pirates.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — How good was Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki during his career in Japan’s top baseball league? So good, he debuted at 19. So good, he was a five-time All-Star. So good, he was named an all-league first-teamer six times. Have we mentioned the pair of batting titles and the five Gold Gloves?

This is some career we’re talking about. Suzuki also — as you know — played for the Cubs all last season and, at 28, clearly has been around the block. He hasn’t been in the major leagues for long, but does he feel more like a young pup or an old pro?

“A rookie,” he said through translator Toy Matsushita. “I’m still trying to learn. It’s my second year, but I’m still a rookie.”

As Suzuki explains it, he has too much yet to learn from teammates who have won World Series rings to view himself as anything more than that. But one thing nobody has to teach him is how to hit the ball with authority. Though he has hit into some hard luck lately, the 92.7 mph average exit velocity he brought into Tuesday night topped the Cubs and, according to Baseball Savant, ranked in the 93rd percentile across the majors. Suzuki’s 52.8% hard-hit rate was way up there, too.

In his second at-bat against Pirates starter Johan Oviedo, Suzuki lined the ball into shallow center only to see Jack Suwinski make a lunging catch. His next time up, Oviedo redirected a well-stung hopper up the middle that went for an infield hit after shortstop Tucupita Marcano couldn’t corral it. Suzuki ended the night with an RBI on a sacrifice fly that reviewed and reversed after an initial out call at the plate.

Suzuki admits he’s “a little conscious” that his recent stats don’t look like much given the contact he’s making.

“But there’s nothing really I can do about that because it’s just part of the game,” he said. “I do feel like I’m having really good at-bats, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Next to winning, that is.

“I think we have a really good team this year,” he said. “We have a lot of veterans and veterans who have won championships. When things aren’t going real well for us, there are a lot of guys trying to pick us back up again. That’s really, really cool to see. I learn a lot from that. And I think we’re going to have a really good stretch.”

Star turndowns

The latest All-Star voting update came Tuesday, and let’s just say there’s a whole lot of nothing happening for Cubs position players.

Dansby Swanson ranked seventh among National League shortstops, Cody Bellinger and Suzuki were 10th and 11th, respectively among outfielders. Christopher Morel was fifth in the designated-hitter category. Yan Gomes was eighth at catcher and Patrick Wisdom eighth at third base — and Trey Mancini fifth at first base, oddly enough — but there wouldn’t seem to be hope for any of them with the conceivable exception of Swanson, whose overall WAR makes him a standout.

“Dansby’s probably the first one that comes to the top of my brain,” manager David Ross said.

Heuer time

Reliever Codi Heuer, still on the long road back from Tommy John surgery, pitched an inning at Triple-A Iowa. More to come on his progress. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68
Cubs beat Pirates 8-0 for eighth win in last 10 games
World Series talk in the Cubs’ clubhouse? You’d better believe it … sort of
Cody Bellinger still has chance to have one of Cubs’ best seasons by center fielder since 1961
Almost-perfect Cubs fall in homestead finale to Orioles
The Cubs are winning. Does that mean David Ross suddenly knows what he’s doing?
The Latest
A Michigan man is accused of throwing into a ravine 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang while they were hiking near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany on June 14.&nbsp;
Nation/World
Naperville mourns the loss of the young woman shoved off a bridge in Germany
Her friend and fellow traveler was on her way to her home in downstate Illinois on Tuesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are shown in a scene from Season 2 of “And Just Like That ...,” streaming on Max.
Movies and TV
‘And Just Like That...’ stars break down Season 2, Kim Cattrall’s ‘sentimental’ return as Samantha
The Max series returns for Season 2, streaming Thursday.
By Patrick Ryan | USA Today
 
merlin_112696062.jpg
Columnists
Chicago Democratic convention perk package for high-end donors: Credentials, coveted hotels and more
A major fundraising carrot is offering mega-contributors access to events related to the convention, top hotels and difficult-to-obtain credentials for the nightly sessions.
By Lynn Sweet
 
061823_Sky_at_Mystics_Stephen_Gosling_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky aren’t panicking, despite league-worst four-game skid
“If you’re looking at it in the scheme of 11 games, then maybe you’ll call it a skid,” Marina Mabrey said. “If you’re looking at it in 40 games, it’s a wave.”
By Annie Costabile
 
FzGy5iHWwAE0kWB.jpeg
Crime
4 injured in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field
A motorist struck at least four people in a crowd outside the baseball stadium in the 300 block of West 35th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 