The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

So far, ‘Stro’ good: Cubs beat Pirates 4-0 as Marcus Stroman wins seventh straight start

Stroman’s 1.29 ERA during this stretch makes one wonder if the 32-year-old ever has been better.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE So far, ‘Stro’ good: Cubs beat Pirates 4-0 as Marcus Stroman wins seventh straight start
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcus Stroman walks off the mound after making it through the seventh inning unscathed in the Cubs’ 4-0 win against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — The possibility of a second Marcus Stroman complete game this season — maybe even a second shutout — tickled the imagination.

That’s how in command the Cubs’ ace was as the sixth inning ended Tuesday in a 4-0 win against the disappearing Pirates. Stroman had retired the last two batters of the fifth on a total of three pitches. Then he got Ke’Bryan Hayes, Jack Suwinski and Carlos Santana on two pitches each in the sixth.

Five outs on nine pitches? Is that even legal?

Stroman was at 66 pitches in all, a sure-fire All-Star and clear Cy Young candidate at the top of his craft. But then the seventh came, and the nature of the battle changed. After a strikeout of Henry Davis, Tucupita Marcano ripped a double to right. Stroman fanned Connor Joe before Ji Hwan Bae outlasted the right-hander for a walk. The confrontation with lefty pinch hitter Cal Mitchell that unfolded next would define Stroman’s night, and though it took a bevy of sinkers and eight pitches in all — in a 29-pitch frame — he finally got Mitchell swinging.

“I’ve always felt I’m someone who makes quality pitches when I need to,” Stroman said. “I’m always able to locate, really dig down in big-time moments, so I’m not scared of the big inning. I always attack guys. I pitch off my sinker, and everybody knows that — the entire league knows that — and there’s nobody in the league that I won’t throw my sinker to.”

That’s seven wins in a row for Stroman (9-4) — the longest winning streak in his career — which only begins to tell the tale. His 1.29 ERA during the stretch makes one wonder if the 32-year-old ever has been better. No doubt, the Cubs (35-38), who moved ahead of the Pirates (34-38) by half a game and into third place in the National League Central, would be in massive trouble without him.

“I’m not a number-looker,” Stroman said. “I’m very present. Tomorrow, I’ll be working on the next start — body, mind, everything.”

The Cubs have won nine of their last 11 games and clinched their fourth winning series in a row. They are 5-0 against the Pirates, who are in an eight-game slide against all teams and have been on the losing end of eight straight season series against the Cubs. The teams have seven more games against each other this season, including four at PNC Park in late August, by which point the Cubs might be well into a drive for a division title.

The same can’t be said anymore about the Pirates, who were mighty exciting for a couple of months but have reverted to seeming irrelevance. They’ve given up 40 runs to the Cubs, who’ve toyed with them.

In this matchup — the second against Stroman in less than a week — it wasn’t really a fair fight. Especially when Stroman added to the defense with slick plays of his own, which he did twice on sharply hit one-hoppers to his left.

“Probably the MVP of our group so far,” manager David Ross said. “He’s just a very important player.”

Is it a bad thing to say Stroman knows it?

“I’m someone who truly pitches off confidence purely,” he said. “I don’t like to be negated with anything negative in my mind at all when facing any lineup.”

The Cubs send Kyle Hendricks — who had an eight-game win streak of his own in 2021 — to the mound Wednesday, looking for a sweep. Ross is confident when it comes to Hendricks. Maybe a bit more so when it comes to Stroman.

“You feel like it’s win day” when Stroman pitches, Ross said.

No doubt about that.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs ‘rookie’ Seiya Suzuki isn’t down on his luck despite hard-hit balls not dropping
Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68
Cubs beat Pirates 8-0 for eighth win in last 10 games
World Series talk in the Cubs’ clubhouse? You’d better believe it … sort of
Cody Bellinger still has chance to have one of Cubs’ best seasons by center fielder since 1961
Almost-perfect Cubs fall in homestead finale to Orioles
The Latest
merlin_114177742.jpg
Crime
4 injured, 4 arrested in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field
A motorist struck at least four people in a crowd outside the park just after 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said. Four men in the vehicle were arrested at a hospital.
By Kade Heather and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A Michigan man is accused of throwing into a ravine 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang while they were hiking near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany on June 14.&nbsp;
Nation/World
Naperville mourns the loss of the young woman shoved off a cliff in Germany
Eva Liu’s family is in Germany to collect her body and bring her home. Her friend and fellow traveler was on her way to her home in downstate Illinois on Tuesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are shown in a scene from Season 2 of “And Just Like That ...,” streaming on Max.
Movies and TV
‘And Just Like That...’ stars break down Season 2, Kim Cattrall’s ‘sentimental’ return as Samantha
The Max series returns for Season 2, streaming Thursday.
By Patrick Ryan | USA Today
 
merlin_112696062.jpg
Columnists
Chicago Democratic convention perk package for high-end donors: Credentials, coveted hotels and more
A major fundraising carrot is offering mega-contributors access to events related to the convention, top hotels and difficult-to-obtain credentials for the nightly sessions.
By Lynn Sweet
 
061823_Sky_at_Mystics_Stephen_Gosling_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky aren’t panicking, despite league-worst four-game skid
“If you’re looking at it in the scheme of 11 games, then maybe you’ll call it a skid,” Marina Mabrey said. “If you’re looking at it in 40 games, it’s a wave.”
By Annie Costabile
 