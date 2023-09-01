The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Alexander Canario overcomes freak injuries to earn September call-up

The Cubs recalled Canario and selected right-hander Shane Greene from Triple-A Iowa before their doubleheader Friday against the Reds.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Alexander Canario overcomes freak injuries to earn September call-up
INST21_canario_01_8x12__1_.jpg

CINCINNATI – Lying on his back in foul territory, writhing in pain, Alexander Canario felt doubt sweep over him. 

“I definitely had that thought in my mind,” Canario said through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo, “‘Wow, I may not play ever again.’” 

In reality, the biggest milestone in his baseball career was yet to come. The Cubs called up Canario and right-handed pitcher Shane Greene before the Cubs’ doubleheader against the Reds on Friday, when rosters expanded to 28 players for September. 

“Starting off the year, I was in a boot,” Canario said. “Just going from there to this point and everything playing out, it was really incredible.” 

If it hadn’t been for a freak accident on the bases in the Dominican Winter League this past winter, Canario likely would have been a contributor on the major-league team earlier this season. Triple-A Iowa hitting coach John Mallee said as much in a conversation with the Sun-Times in Indianapolis last week.

“When he comes up to bat, there’s something loud that’s gonna happen,” Mallee said. “You feel it. Everybody feels it. You can sense that he’s really getting close to where he needs to be.”

Canario had the second-most home runs (37) in the minors last year, trailing the Cardinals’ Moisés Gómez by only two. And Canario’s power has returned in recent weeks.

“We’re excited to have him up here,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “He’s a really good player. He’s a great kid. He’s earned it. What a horrible rehab to go through after such a special season last year.”

A little over 10 months ago, Canario hit first base awkwardly trying to beat out a ground ball. He broke his left ankle and dislocated his left shoulder as he tumbled up the line. He underwent surgeries on both his ankle and shoulder.

“I couldn’t do a lot of things for myself during that time,” Canario said. “But thankfully I had my mom there. She really helped me out and cared for me during that time.” 

Canario joined the Cubs in spring training, still in a boot. He went on rehab assignments in the Arizona Complex League and High-A South Bend before being activated. He returned to Triple-A in July. 

Canario said the key to regaining his power was his timing. 

“Earlier in the season, he was a little bit late,” Mallee said. “The deeper you can make contact in the zone, the higher the ground ball rate will be and the less slug that you’ll have.”

Now, Canario is getting started earlier and making contact further out in front. Offensively, Mallee said Canario reminded him of Jorge Soler, who Mallee coached on those 2015 and 2016 Cubs teams. He described Carario’s bat speed as “elite.”

In his last 14 Triple-A games, Canario hit .322 with six home runs. 

“Happy for the young man,” manager David Ross said. “Has overcome a lot of adversity and being back in a space not too many people felt like he could get back [to] this quick. Did a nice job working hard to get to this moment in his career.” 

At this point in the season, the Cubs lineup is mostly set. Ross has made clear over the past few days that there aren’t starting spots open for September call-ups. Canario served as a power threat off the bench Friday.

“Super excited, super happy,” Canario said. “I wasn’t expecting the news.”

Yet here he is, with the major-league team, in the midst of a playoff chase, in an important stretch of games against fellow NL Wild Card contenders. 

Contributing: James Fegan

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Marquee adding Bears’ official TV postgame show, weeknight show with Tom Waddle
Sept. 1 primer: How the Cubs are navigating roster expansion, playoff roster rules
Cubs beat Brewers at their best, make up ground in division race
‘It’s amazing here’: Cubs thrive in electric Wrigley Field atmosphere
Cubs manager David Ross opens up about a job he loves and doesn’t want to lose
Cubs’ Justin Steele wins pitchers’ duel vs. Brewers’ Corbin Burnes
The Latest
Soxxx.jpeg
White Sox
Stray bullet theory pushed by White Sox has 73-year history in nation’s ballparks
In many cases, the circumstances surrounding the earlier shootings are strikingly similar to those reported in the Aug. 25 shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Tom Schuba
 
Illinois is the first state to make a public stand against book bans, but many neighboring states are planning to make it easier for books to be challenged.
Illinois is a haven against book bans, but that’s not the case in surrounding states
Illinois has anti-censorship protections, but it remains to be seen whether residents will remain vigilant and vocal about their support for keeping library books on shelves.
By Arionne Nettles
 
Screen_Shot_2023_09_01_at_4.05.50_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Inspector viene al Escándalo Fest en La Villita
La banda mexicana comparte programa este 3 de septiembre con Panteón Rococó, El Gran Silencio, Haragán & Cía., Nunca Jamás y Enanitos Verdes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Soxx.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Policía dice que aún no han determinado cómo 2 fanáticos fueron baleados en juego de los White Sox
Un portavoz de la policía declaró que “no se ha descartado ninguna teoría”, días después de que el jefe de policía interino, Fred Waller, le dijera a los periodistas que los investigadores “habían descartado casi por completo” la posibilidad de que los disparos procedieran de afuera del estadio.
By Tom Schuba
 
Crime scene tape.
Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting
Shaquille Bryant, 31, was standing outside on the sidewalk when two males exited a black SUV and began firing shots
By Sun-Times Wire
 