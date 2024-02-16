Cubs have settled into consistency behind the plate with Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya

MESA, Ariz. – There are always a lot of catchers in spring training camp. The team needs depth at the position throughout the year, but it also needs backstops for all the bullpens and live batting practice sessions scheduled throughout the day.

The Cubs are set up right now to rely on the duo of Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya again this season. Just a few years ago, they had a revolving door of backup catchers paired with Willson Contreras, using nine different catchers in 2021.

Amaya played himself into the lineup last season, after a May jump from Double-A to the big-leagues. And the duo proved to be a calming presence behind the plate and a spark on offense.

“I think it puts us in a good position with two guys that we know can handle a big part of the load,” manager Craig Counsell said Friday.

Gomes has built a long career on his defensive ability and notable track record managing pitchers. But his offense spiked last season. And he led qualified Cubs hitters in batting average with runners on base (.309).

“Yan had a wonderful season last year,” Counsell said. “... He got a number of big hits."

Amaya’s potential at the plate excited the Cubs, but his preparation and calm on the defensive side inspired consistent praise from the pitchers he worked with.

“I really can't say enough about Miggy man,” veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks said. “I was so impressed with him, just his demeanor, how he handled every single pitcher individually when he came up. He knows each guy so well, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and he made everybody better when he was back there, which is so rare for a young catcher coming up. It's a lot on his plate.”

Said Gomes: “It's extremely impressive when he comes in and he's just a sponge, taking it all in. Those are obviously fun guys to work with.”

Amaya was streaky offensively in his first MLB season, amounting to a .214 batting average. But the pop in his bat and his ability to handle big moments suggest plenty of upside as he gets to know the league better.

“In Amaya, we have a young player that's getting better, had a good introduction to the big leagues, and handled it pretty darn well,” Counsell said.

Suzuki surge

Talk in spring training camp has shifted from free agents – and Cody Bellinger in particular– to internal improvement. It’s a predictable development this time of year and doesn’t mean the team won’t add another big piece. They haven't yet replaced Bellinger's offensive production.

In regard to possible sources of internal offensive improvement, however, Seiya Suzuki’s performance at the end of last season is an obvious place to point. After a slow start to the year, Suzuki posted a 1.073 OPS in August and September. His last two months of the 2023 season probably aren’t replicable over the course of 162 games, but they show potential for growth in Suzuki's third MLB season.

“I don't think there's any surprises in the league for Seiya anymore after two years of at-bats,” Counsell said.

Neris in the ‘pen

Veteran back-end reliever Héctor Neris threw his first bullpen of Cubs spring training on Friday.

“I've known Neris for a really long time,” Gomes said this week. “And he's been a guy that's extremely well respected in the league. We're extremely excited to have him on our side.”

