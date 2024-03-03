The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Cubs

Cubs’ Craig Counsell told Mike Tauchman he’d made the team at the start of spring training

Notes: Miles Mastrobuoni made an impressive catch in a rare appearance in the outfield, and Counsell shed light on Shota Imanaga’s schedule.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs’ Mike Tauchman reacts after scoring on a two-run single by Ian Happ during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

MESA, Ariz. – When Cubs manager Craig Counsell told outfielder Mike Tauchman coming into camp that he’d made the team, it was the first time he’d had that kind of clarity to begin spring training.

“From a personal standpoint, [it’s] given me a little freedom to trial-and-error a couple of things,rather than really focusing on the results, focusing on quote-unquote making the team,” Tauchman said. “Because now it's about getting ready for March 28 and the subsequent games that we have.”

The news wasn’t a surprise after Tauchman’s 2023 season. He’d returned stateside after a stint in the Korean Baseball Organization and signed a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation. He got the call-up in mid-May when center fielder Cody Bellinger landed on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee, and he kept proving his value even when Bellinger returned.

Projecting the Opening Day roster even this early in spring training, his inclusion seemed straightforward. Still, it was a vote of confidence that the “fourth outfielder,” so to speak, doesn’t always get.

Entering spring training, Bellinger’s free agency complicated the Cubs’ center field picture. And now that Bellinger has signed with the Cubs, he, right fielder Seiya Susuzki and left fielder Ian Happ – as long as he’s recovered from a mild hamstring strain – are penciled into the Opening Day roster.

“Clarity is always a good thing,” Tauchman said. “Probably everybody in the room could tell you a story of a time they kind of got jerked around a little bit in a conversation, or were given partial truths, or [had a] wishy-washy conversation. Everybody has a story like that and experienced that in this game. So, all we really want is honesty.”

Players in all different positions and roster statuses have said Counsell has been upfront with them – either about their spot on the team or his need to collect more information before making a decision.

"Guys like Mike I think always have to feel challenged," Counsell said. "... That means the challenge still goes on; you have to earn playing time. And that's how it should be."

Mastrobuoni makes impact

If there was a “player of the game,” for spring training contests, utility player Miles Mastrobuoni would have claimed the honor in the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Guardians on Sunday. He went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double, and he made a standout play in left field.

He was playing in the outfield for the first time since May. Counsell saw an opportunity, with Happ out, to give Mastrobuoni some at-bats and time in the outfield in case he plays there this season.

In the third inning, the Guardians’ Austin Hedges hit a long fly ball off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

Mastrobuoni leaped into the wall to pull back the would-be home run, turning it into a double. He ended up with a gash on his head but stayed in the game.

“He plays all out all the time,” Hendricks said. “He's the best. He's my guy. I can't thank him enough for the effort. And he's having a heck of a spring already, man.”

Mastrobuoni led off the bottom half of the inning and launched a solo homer.

“I kind of gave him a little bit of a hard time in the dugout,” Tauchman said. “You know those old wives' tales where somebody gets kicked by a horse, and they can tell fortunes? You banged your head, and you turned into Ted Williams.”

Imanaga schedule

Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga is scheduled to pitch next on Friday, Counsell said, giving him an extra day of rest in between starts, compared to a regular five-day starter’s schedule.

Cubs 5, Guardians 3

  • Cubs outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara returned to game action on Sunday. He’d been dealing with a mild hamstring strain that cost him for four or five days, manager Craig Counsell said. Alcántara entered the game in the sixth inning, playing right field. He homered in his first at-bat. Alcántara is scheduled to get the day off Monday and is penciled into the starting lineup for the Cubs’ game Tuesday against the Royals.
  • Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks allowed five hits and three runs in three innings Sunday. He said his changeup felt “really good,” much better than it had in his last start. “That was a huge positive,” he said. He identified his four-seam fastball as something to work on before his next start.
  • Non-roster invitee David Bote hit his third home run of the spring.
  • On deck: On deck: Cubs at Padres, 2:010 p.m. Monday, Peoria, Jordan Wicks vs. Matt Waldron.
