Why Cubs’ Jameson Taillon still hasn’t made a 2024 Cactus League start

MESA, Ariz. – One of the keys for Jameson Taillon as he turned around his 2023 season in the second half was fixing the direction of his stride.

Instead of striding straight to home plate, or even slightly toward the third base side, he’d begun opening up.

“You feel like you're making good pitches, and you don't get those good reactions,” Taillon said Sunday. “And it's like, 'Clearly, something's off.'”

The Cubs saw multiple advantages to delaying Taillon’s first spring training start, including giving him a controlled setting to repeat his mechanics. The only Cubs starter who hasn’t yet appeared in a game, Taillon is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday and expects to make his 2024 Cactus league debut next weekend.

“You can play in a game, but control it – I like that,” manager Craig Counsell said.

A controlled setting is also helpful as Taillon deals with some soreness in his calves. He said he doesn’t feel it while pitching, jogging or lifting weights. But the issue cropped up while practicing fielding the position – crashing for bunts or sprinting over to cover first base.

Especially this early in spring training, there’s no reason to push through the discomfort. And it hasn’t put Taillon behind in terms of buildup. He’s set to throw about three innings Monday, in line with the rest of the pitching staff the second time through the rotation.

He’ll still be facing quality hitters on Monday. Cody Bellinger, who signed with the Cubs last week, is building up to his first spring training game and expected to face Taillon.

In a simulated game, Taillon won’t be tempted to make a play on defense that could aggravate his calf. And as much as the emphasis early in spring training isn’t on results, he’ll be able to completely hone in on the work.

“It’s easier said than done,” Taillon said. “... It's pretty rare that people are actually in a game environment just working on stuff.”

He gave the hypothetical example of facing the Padres Monday. Against Fernando Tatis Jr. or Xander Bogaerts, if he had the chance to throw a slider in a 3-2 count, he’d probably do that instead of sticking stubbornly to his plan.

“I don’t want to just groove him a heater, or whatever it is,” he said.

Tallon’s focus, more than being pitch specific, is on the consistency of his delivery. Fixing his stride direction gives him better shape on his cutter, slider and four-seam fastball. And it prevents him from showing the ball early.

“Can I maintain that stride direction as the intensity rises and all that?” he said. “I thought we made really good progress with things in the second half of last year, and just want to hammer that down.”

Last year, Taillon’s first with the Cubs, he was happy with his spring training results. He made five starts. He gave up a total of four home runs, but he also recorded scoreless outings against the Dodgers and, to wrap up spring, the White Sox.

He didn’t, however, carry that momentum into the regular season. In the first half, he dealt with a mixture of bad luck, over-adjustment and a groin injury.

“Maybe that wasn't the best thing for me,” he said of his spring training schedule.

Taillon’s simulated game also guarantees rookie Jordan Wicks another spring training start as he competes for the fifth rotation spot. He’s taking the mound against the Padres on Monday.