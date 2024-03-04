Cubs injury updates: Patrick Wisdom, Brennen Davis slowed

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom and outfield prospect Brennen Davis have had slower injury recoveries than initially expected.

The team is pushing back Wisdom’s return to game action, Craig Counsell announced Monday. Wisdom, who has been sidelined with a tight right quad since Thursday, was originally scheduled to appear in the Cubs’ game Tuesday against the Royals.

He has been cleared to go through baseball activities, but as of Monday his injury status was considered day-to-day. The team is taking a cautious approach with over three weeks left in spring training.

Davis has been in concussion protocol since experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the day after being hit by a pitch. The Cubs hoped he wouldn’t be sidelined for long, but he has to be symptom free and pass concussion tests before eventually returning to games.

After showing progress in recent days, Davis began his ramp-up of physical activity on Monday. He played catch on the agility field at the Cubs spring training facility.

Happ throwing

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (strained left hamstring) could be spotted playing catch during the team workout Monday. He even leaped after a high throw without apparent issue. The Cubs expect him to return to game action before opening day.

Unique schedule

The Cubs play two night games this week, one in Surprise, Arizona against the Royals and one in Goodyear against the Reds. In response to the unique schedule, the Cubs plan to have several major-league pitchers throw in minor-league games on the back fields, including Drew Smyly, who is set to pitch Tuesday.

Padres 2, Cubs 1

