Monday, March 4, 2024
Cubs injury updates: Patrick Wisdom, Brennen Davis slowed

Ian Happ (strained left hamstring) played catch Monday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs are taking a cautious approach to Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom's injuries this spring. File photo.

Scot Tucker/AP

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom and outfield prospect Brennen Davis have had slower injury recoveries than initially expected.

The team is pushing back Wisdom’s return to game action, Craig Counsell announced Monday. Wisdom, who has been sidelined with a tight right quad since Thursday, was originally scheduled to appear in the Cubs’ game Tuesday against the Royals.

He has been cleared to go through baseball activities, but as of Monday his injury status was considered day-to-day. The team is taking a cautious approach with over three weeks left in spring training.

Davis has been in concussion protocol since experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the day after being hit by a pitch. The Cubs hoped he wouldn’t be sidelined for long, but he has to be symptom free and pass concussion tests before eventually returning to games.

After showing progress in recent days, Davis began his ramp-up of physical activity on Monday. He played catch on the agility field at the Cubs spring training facility.

Happ throwing

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (strained left hamstring) could be spotted playing catch during the team workout Monday. He even leaped after a high throw without apparent issue. The Cubs expect him to return to game action before opening day.

Unique schedule

The Cubs play two night games this week, one in Surprise, Arizona against the Royals and one in Goodyear against the Reds. In response to the unique schedule, the Cubs plan to have several major-league pitchers throw in minor-league games on the back fields, including Drew Smyly, who is set to pitch Tuesday.

Padres 2, Cubs 1

  • Infielder Nick Madrigal left the game with a right leg cramp, the Cubs (5-5-1) confirmed. Madrigal primarily played third base last year, but on Monday, middle infielder Nico Hoerner started at shortstop, and Madrigal took his place at second. Madrigal had one at-bat before leaving the game. Chase Strumpf replaced him, pinch hitting in the third inning.
  • Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper made their 2024 spring training debuts, Smith at first base and Cooper at DH. Both hit doubles. Smith went 2-for-3, and Cooper went 1-for-3.
  • Cubs rookie Jordan Wicks made his third start of spring training. He allowed four hits and one run in 3 ⅓ innings. Fernando Taís Jr. drove in the run in the third inning on a line drive to left field.
  • Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson made his first appearance of spring training. He dealt with neck soreness earlier in camp, which pushed back his schedule.
  • On deck: Cubs at Royals, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Surprise, Marquee, Caleb Kilian vs. Brady Singer.
