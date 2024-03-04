Cubs’ Cody Bellinger to make 2024 spring training debut as DH Wednesday

MESA, Ariz. – Cody Bellinger chased a ball up in the zone against right-hander Jameson Taillon for strike three. Then Bellinger strode over to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who was seated against the fence on the first base side of the field, to talk.

Bellinger hit a fly ball to deep left field off non-roster invitee lefty Thomas Pannone. Then he plopped down next to hitting coach Dustin Kelly in the chairs set up on the third base side.

“It was a perfect setting, especially to get ready for [a game] Wednesday,” Bellinger said after a simulated game on the backfields of the Cubs spring training complex Monday. “For me to see lefty, righty, lefty, righty was ideal. It just worked out that way.”

Two squads of minor-league players faced off behind Taillon and Pannone. Bellinger, who is scheduled to make his 2024 Cactus League debut on Wednesday, took an at-bat every half inning, racking up six.

He is penciled in as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Angels at Sloan Park, manager Craig Counsell said. Bellinger is expected to play in the field on Friday or Saturday.

“I was happy with how I was seeing it, happy with how my swing was,” Bellinger said. “So, I feel good.”

He hit a line drive single into right-center field off Pannone, hit into a double play with a sharp ground ball to second base against Taillon, hit a deep fly out off each pitcher and struck out against each pitcher.

Bellinger had a late start to spring training, his free agency dragging into the first full week of games. His first day of camp, after signing a three-year, $80 million deal, was last Wednesday.

He got extra time with his wife and their two young daughters, “which was great,” he said. But he also worked out with his hitting coach Micah Franklin, who Bellinger has known since he was in high school. Franklin is now the manager of the independent league team the Oakland Ballers.

“The physical part, it's the easier part,” Bellinger said of his offseason preparation.

The mental side was the harder part.

“Me and my hitting coach, we emulated [facing live pitching] as much as we could,” Bellinger said. “That's the visualization part of it all. And he tries to get me out, and I'm trying to get hits off him. So, you get that competitive nature.”

The Cubs weren’t concerned about Bellinger’s timeline, despite the delay. Counsell referenced 2022, when the MLB lockout lasted until March 10, pushing back the spring training schedule.

“We’re in no rush to play him in a game,” Counsell said last week. “... The most important for Cody, from my perspective, is running around every day, being on your feet a lot, that part of getting used to camp.”

On his second day of camp, Bellinger had his first live batting practice session, facing right-hander Keegan Thompson for two at-bats.

On Monday, Bellinger’s six at-bats reflected a steady ramp up. And he provided staunch competition for Taillon, who has yet to pitch in s spring training game. Instead, the veteran right-hander threw three innings on the back fields Monday.

The only runs Taillon gave up came in the first inning, on a two-run home run. He allowed three hits in all, issued a walk, and recorded four strikeouts.

“He looks really good,” Bellinger said on his way to find Taillon to swap feedback. “I thought the ball was coming in hard, and his location was really good.”