Don’t forget Alexander Canario in Cubs Opening Day roster conversation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Cubs rookie Alexander Canario returned to the Dominican Winter League this offseason, where a year ago he’d broken his ankle and dislocated his shoulder in a freak accident running through first base.

“I was definitely more cautious with everything and definitely tried to do everything more under control,” he told the Sun-Times through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo.

The injuries weren’t, however, front of mind. No matter the fact that if Canario had remained healthy, his introduction to the big-leagues might have played out differently.

Instead of still hobbling around in a boot last spring, he might have been making an impression on the major-league coaches in camp. And instead of having to make the most of limited at-bats in September, he might have already been in an established role by the stretch run.

But what’s the use of dwelling in hypotheticals? This spring, Canario is among the players competing for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster. It’s shaping up to be a tight race.

Barring injury, four outfielders are already penciled in to the Cubs Opening Day roster: Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki and Mike Tauchman.

For Canario, utility man Miles Mastrobuoni, third baseman Nick Madrigal, corner infielder Patrick Wisdom and non-roster invitees Garrett Cooper, Dominic Smith and David Peralta there are only a few open bench spots.

“We're looking to put together a 13-person roster group that complements each other,” Counsell said.

Roster considerations like the opt-outs built into several non-roster invitees’ minor-league contracts will also play a factor. And the fact that Canario has minor-league option years left could work against him if it comes down to deciding between sending him to Triple-A or losing an NRI hitter who has an opt-out.

Canario also has a powerful right-handed swing working for him. And if it doesn't get him onto the Opening Day roster, it could help him push to be recalled early.

“His value as a right hand hitter against left handed pitching – we're still figuring out where does that fit in the lineup and what position,” Counsell said last week.

Between Bellinger, Tauchman and switch-hitting Happ – who has more pop from the left side than right – the Cubs outfield is left-handed heavy.

Canario had only 17 at-bats in the last month of the season, despite being in the majors for almost all of September. His first time in the starting lineup, on Sept. 19, he launched a grand slam for his first career hit. He finished the year with a .941 OPS.

“I learned to control my emotions,” he said. “Obviously it wasn’t easy, but I was able to keep a cool head thinking that the opportunity would come and at that moment, I could take advantage of it.”

Honing that skill, he proved he could be a threat off the bench.

This offseason, he made a mechanical tweak to his swing, adjusting his load. And he put on about 10 pounds.

Before center fielder Cody Bellinger signed with the team, Canario was getting some early spring training reps in center field. With that position more crowded, Canario has continued to move around the outfield.

“In whatever capacity I'm needed,” Canario said, “I’ll definitely go out there and perform my best, give it my all."