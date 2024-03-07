Cubs get MRI results for Nick Madrigal, Caleb Kilian

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs received promising news from third baseman Nick Madrigal’s MRI results, but pitching prospect Caleb Kilian’s imaging suggested a much longer recovery timeline.

Madrigal sustained a mild hamstring strain, manager Craig Counsell revealed Thursday.

“We're going to progress him over the next week, and I think then we'll have a good idea of where we're at,” Counsell said. “But still, I would say optimistic.”

The Cubs will consider Madrigal’s injury history, which includes a season-ending hamstring surgery in 2021, while plotting a rehabilitation plan this spring. In the two seasons since, he’s had shorter stints on the IL for a low back strain, left and right groin strains and a pair of right hamstring strains.

“In season, I think you think you're aware of it,” Counsell said. “But I don't want to put any limitations on him because of it right now.”

Kilian’s MRI this week revealed a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder, Counsell said. Kilian likely won’t return to games until around the All-Star break.

“I think Caleb was off to a great start,” Counsell said. “Talking to him, he should be very confident of where he was, right? And that should really help him over the next couple months here, and motivate him, that he should be really excited about how he was throwing baseball. There was a lot to like, and he certainly got my attention.”

Kilian’s injury timeline makes him a candidate to begin the season on the 60-day IL, which would open a spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster.

In other injury news, Counsell said corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (tight right quadriceps) is targeting Saturday at the latest to return to game action.

Neris making impact

Veteran reliever Héctor Neris’ reputation as a clubhouse leader was one of the reasons the Cubs signed him to a one-year, $9 million contract this offseason. Already, his influence has reached beyond the major-league team.

Neris took the Cubs’ Latin American minor-leaguers out to dinner on Wednesday, extending a hand to the other side of the club's spring training facility. He said he planned for about 75 people.

“I’m no different than you,” he told the Sun-Times of the message he wants to send. “I’m the same guy. I’ve been there before. If you’re working hard, if you have the confidence in yourself, dedication, sacrifice, you can be here. It’s not impossible.”

Neris, who signed with the Phillies out of the Dominican Republic in 2010 at age 20, went on to become the organization’s all-time strikeout leader among relievers.

Spring breakout roster

On Thursday, MLB announced the rosters for the “Spring Breakout” prospect games.

MLB announced projected rosters for their “Spring Breakout” prospect games. From the release: pic.twitter.com/s338AuFbMj — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 7, 2024

The Cubs’ projected roster includes five of their seven MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects: right-hander Cade Horton, outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, and infielders Matt Shaw and James Traintos.

Cubs prospects play the White Sox prospects at Sloan Park next Friday.

