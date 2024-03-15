Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas on the rise, youngest starter in canceled Cubs vs. White Sox ‘Spring Breakout’

MESA, Ariz. – As rain soaked the Sloan Park field Friday afternoon, Cubs players selected to play in the “Spring Breakout” showcase between Cubs and White Sox prospects headed to the concourse to instead sign autographs for fans.

“I’ve never signed that many autographs in my life,” infield prospect Jefferson Rojas said through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo after the game was canceled due to rain. “... They care, and then the love that these fans have, it was incredible.”

The Cubs roster was chock-full of top prospects who Cubs fans have heard plenty about in recent years: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcántara, Owen Caissie. But as a prospect list fast-climber, Rojas, 18, has flown more under the radar. The shortstop is now No. 10 in MLB Pipeline’s Cubs prospect rankings.

Rojas signed with the Cubs out of the Dominican Republic in 2022. After hitting .303 in the Dominican Summer League that year, he slashed .268/.345/.404 in Single-A Myrtle Beach last season.

“Even though I’m young, I consider myself to have a very mature mindset,” Rojas said of the transition. “Somebody that can definitely play and adjust to whatever is needed.”

Rojas had the bat-to-ball skills, but in the DSL, the Cubs had him lower his hands in his batting stance to help him elevate the ball more. He hit seven home runs last year.

On Friday, he was set to start at shortstop, a premium position, for the Cubs, who have the No. 2 farm system in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was the only teenager in either team’s starting lineup.

“It's great for my family as well,” Rojas said. “And it's definitely a great opportunity. … This tells me that I can definitely be somebody in the organization, and I'm just ready for whatever the future holds.”

He said he's received advice from Alcántara, who has been in major-league camp the last two years and is expected to push for a big-league call-up in the next couple seasons.

“The Jaguar, he's a great guy,” Rojas said. “I've asked him what it's like to play with the big-leaguers, being around these guys in the majors. And he just told me his experience, … and how he's come about to play at the level he’s at.”

Counsell’s prospect musings

Manager Craig Counsell went with the major-league team to Glendale, where the Cubs lost 3-2 to the White Sox in a weather-shortened eight-inning game. But before he left, he shared some thoughts on the Cubs farm system.

“Every organization labels their players as prospects because we want to believe in our players, for sure,” Counsell said. “The great thing that the Cubs have going on right now is that there's a lot of kids you can talk about. And that's fun because they're all on this journey to try to try to become ‘guys.’

“Some of them will, some of them won't. But there's enough of them that the odds are really in our favor that there's going to be that guy. And so our job is to help all of them and take part in that journey. And it's fun doing that, and it's fun knowing that there's a lot of them that could be that guy.”

Injury update

Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal (strained right hamstring) has progressed to taking live batting practice. He and outfielder Ian Happ (strained left hamstring) hit in a minor-league scrimmage on the backfields.

Happ, who has been taking live BP for about a week, is ahead of Madrigal in his progression. Counsell said Thursday that Happ was on track to return to game action early next week.

White Sox 3, Cubs 2

Cubs starter Jordan Wicks stretched out to five innings, in his fifth Cactus League start of the spring. He allowed four hits and three runs. The runs scored on a two-run home run by Paul DeJong in the second inning and an RBI double by Andrew Vaughn in the third. Wicks then faced the minimum in the fourth and fifth.

