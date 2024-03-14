Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga throws 9 strikeouts in 3-1 win over the A’s

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga continued his spring success with nine strikeouts in his third start of the spring.

Imanaga threw 4.1 scoreless innings, nine strikeouts and allowing three hits in the Cubs' 3-1 win over the A's.

More importantly, he kept the ball in the park. Imanaga said he felt he threw his fastball well but still left the game wanting to work on his efficiency.

“In my head, a pitcher should get strikeouts but also limit his pitch count," Imanaga said through an interpreter. "Today, I got some strikeouts but threw a couple of pitches too much."

Thursday was the second time Yan Gomes caught Imanaga. Imanaga said he wants to build on the performance. The left-hander will have to adjust to the shorter rest in between starts in America. He said he's been conversing with teammates Kyle Hendricks and Justin Steele about their routines.

"I talked to them about what they do after an outing the day after," Imanaga said. "Usually focus in on the recovery aspect. When it is a day for recovery, 100% focus on that."

Bullpen options

Manager Craig Counsell knows how to work a bullpen and use pitchers at the opportune time. Veteran starter Jameson Taillon going down with a back injury not only adds a question mark to the rotation, but also the bullpen.

The Cubs have multiple guys who can moonlight as starters or relief pitchers. Hayden Wesneski has shown he can have some success in a relief role. Rookie left-hander Jordan Wicks has had a stellar spring after getting a taste of the majors last season.

Wesneski threw 40.1 innings out of the bullpen with a 3.57 ERA. He had more success as a reliever than a starter — 49.0 innings with a 5.51 ERA — because he struggled against lefties. Left-handers slashed .298/.369/.617 against Wesneski in 2023.

Yesterday, in the Cubs' 8-3 win over the Guardians, he faced several lefties and didn't allow a run.

“At the end of the game, they had, I think, seven left-handers in the lineup,” Counsell told reporters on Thursday. “It was a day where he got to really focus on pitching against left-handed hitters. He navigated that well.”

Both Wicks and Wesneski have a similar, even-keeled demeanor.

“They have a real mature presence about themselves,” pitcher Justin Steele told the Sun-Times of Wesneski and Wicks. “They did a pretty good job of shooting through the system, being as polished as they were coming out of the draft. To their credit, they’ve been sponges, absorbing everything."

Injury update:

Counsell gave an update on outfielder Ian Happ, who had been dealing with a left hamstring strain.

Counsell told reporters of Happ’s progression: "We're in good shape. There's a schedule for him to certainly be in games next week.”

Happ took part in some light hitting before Thursday’s game. Counsell said the outfielder has been running.

Cubs 3, A’s 1

• Outfielder Seiya Suzuki brought in a run in the bottom of the first inning on a double to left field. The veteran outfielder had two doubles.

•On Deck, Cubs at White Sox, 4:05 p.m. Friday. Glendale, Jordan Wicks vs. Chris Flexen.

• Spring Breakout game, Cubs vs. White Sox, 5:05 p.m. Friday. Mesa.

