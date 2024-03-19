Cubs Opening Day roster projection: Who will be included when spring training wraps in a week?

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that this can be a tough week for players who don’t know where they’ll be starting the season.

With a week left in spring training, teams are working toward finalizing their Opening Day rosters.

“Everybody knows the names,” Counsell said. “ And we're biding time a little bit because of things that can happen. And you don't make decisions for that reason, because something can happen today, tomorrow, the next day.”

That something could be an injury. Corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (back stiffness) was scheduled to return to the lineup Tuesday, but he was scratched.

That something could be a transaction. Teams are freeing up roster spots and putting finishing touches on their teams can spur movement.

The Cubs could get in on the action. They are set to clear one 40-man roster spot by putting right-hander Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) on the 60-day injured list. But if they want to add more than non-roster invitee to the Opening Day roster, they’ll have to open another spot. Or maybe an acquisition will fall in their lap.

“You always want to take the best player, and you always want to start there with the decision,” Counsell said of roster decisions. “Also, this is the start of 162 games, and the rosters can change, and they will change. And so preserving depth at this time of year takes on more importance than in September.”

With a week to go before the Cubs break camp – while acknowledging that plenty can change over the next week – here’s one way their roster could shake out:

Infielders (6)

1B Michael Busch

2B Nico Hoerner

SS Dansby Swanson

3B Christopher Morel

UTL Miles Mastrobuoni

1B Dominic Smith

The Cubs bench posed the biggest question for the infield group. Now injuries to Wisdom and Madrigal (strained right hamstring) have complicated the equation.

Before the latest news about his injury, Wisdom looked like a strong right-handed option. The combination of him and Smith provided right- and left-handed options with potential for power. Smith also has opt-outs built into his NRI deal, so adding him to the roster would keep him in the organization. And Mastrobuoni could provide a nice mixture of defensive stability in a variety of positions.

Now, the Cubs have to consider other options should Wisdom land on the IL to begin the season.

If the Cubs don’t add non-roster invitee Garrett Cooper, who was an All-Star just two years ago, they’ll likely lose him. He too has an opt-out and is sure to receive interest from other teams. If Wisdom is looking at a long recovery, Cooper could fill that hole. But if Wisdom won’t be out for long, that could open an opportunity for a young outfielder.

Outfielders (5)

LF Ian Happ

CF Cody Bellinger

RF Seiya Suzuki

OF Mike Tauchman

OF Alexander Canario

Happ, Bellinger, Suzuki and Tauchman have been penciled in to the Opening Day roster since the beginning of camp.

If Wisdom starts the season on the IL, Canario becomes an intriguing replacement as a right-handed power threat.

Non-roster invitee David Peralta is a candidate for a bounce-back season, after playing hurt for much of last year. He underwent left forearm surgery on his flexor tendon in October. But while he’s had a successful recovery, he only had three spring training games under his belt entering Tuesday.

Catchers (2)

C Yan Gomes

C Miguel Amaya

No surprises here. The Cubs have a veteran paired with a second-year player pushing to make his mark.

“There's a learning curve for that position that is steeper than every other position,” Counsell said. “It's just harder because the amount of information is just a lot more. But you also don't want to say no to it, if you’ve got a player who's knocking the door down. That’s how I see it.

“Yan has consistently been a solid player in this league. And certainly, you don't forget that, absolutely value that. But you always want young players to surprise you.”

Rotation (5)

LHP Justin Steele

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Shota Imanaga

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Jordan Wicks

The last two rotation spots have garnered plenty of attention since right-hander Jameson Taillon sustained a lower back injury that will likely land him on the IL to begin the season. The Cubs are keeping their options open, with Smyly, Wicks, Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski competing for the last two spots.

Smyly is expected to make the Opening Day roster in one role or another.

“He's done it, and we've seen it happen,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “So it's exciting for us to see a guy who's been around the game, been in the game for 10 … years, continue to find ways to improve and get better.”

Wicks impressed in his first taste of the big-leagues last season and has had a good spring.

“He feels like he's a better version of himself right now even than he was when he got called up at the end of the year,” Hottovy said, “which is pretty fun to see.”

Bullpen (8)

RHP Adbert Alzolay

RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

RHP Julian Merryweather

RHP Héctor Neris

RHP Yency Almonte

RHP José Cuas

RHP Javier Assad

RHP Carl Edwards Jr.

After their back-end relievers, the Cubs have several ways they could fill out the rest of their bullpen.

Counsell said he’s told pitchers on the 40-man roster who have minor-league options: “Whether you make the team or not, you will pitch for the Cubs this year, and you will probably be optioned.”

Said Counsell: “Because that's the reality of where they're at. Now, their job is to say, ‘I'm pitching so good you can't option me.’”

If the Cubs do begin the season with five left-handed starters, that negates some of the importance of carrying a left-hander in the bullpen. But rookie lefty Luke Little has garnered a lot of praise and will make contributions during the year either way.

Right-hander Daniel Palencia is another reliever who has options, giving the Cubs flexibility, who will surely have an impact this year.

The Cubs have five non-roster invitee pitchers– including 2016 World Series winner Edwards Jr., who has a 1.59 ERA this spring and an opt-out in his contract – and they won’t make space for all of them.

