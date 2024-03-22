The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits last spring-training start after being hit by comebacker

Steele is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rangers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs’ Justin Steele pitches against the A’s on on April 19, 2013.

Cubs lefty Justin Steele was hit by a comebacker in a spring training game Friday against the Giants. File photo.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs starter Justin Steele left his last start of spring training after being struck by a comebacker in the second inning Friday.

The Giants’ Luis Matos, the first batter of the inning, drove a one-hopper up the middle. It hit the outside of Steele’s left knee. Steele collapsed and grabbed his leg.

Head athletic trainer Nick Frangella ran out to examine Steele. After a conversation, Steele walked off the field with Frangella, showing a slight limp.

The Cubs did not immediately announce the severity of Steele’s injury.

Manager Craig Counsell named Steele the Cubs’ Opening Day starter two weeks ago. Depending on his health, Steele is scheduled to start next Thursday against the Rangers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

