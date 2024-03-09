The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Justin Steele named Cubs’ Opening Day starter

He’ll take the ball March 28 in the season opener against the World Series champion Rangers in Texas.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Justin Steele starts a spring-training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Justin Steele pitches Wednesday in a spring-training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs manager Craig Counsell named Justin Steele the Opening Day starter, making official Saturday what was obvious after the lefty’s performance last season.

The game March 28 against the World Series champion Rangers in Texas will be Steele’s first Opening Day start in his major-league career.

“I always take it as a reflection of what a player has done throughout his career and where he’s built himself to,” Counsell said. “And Justin’s got himself to a great place. It’s something you earn.”

Steele has been in the organization for a decade, drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

His path was slowed by Tommy John surgery in 2017. But he broke into the majors as a reliever in April 2021. By August, he’d claimed a spot in the rotation.

He had a breakout season last year, earning his first All-Star selection and finishing fifth in National League Cy Young voting.

