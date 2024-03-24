The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ relievers plan to put to work lessons from last season’s fade

Alzolay, Leiter and Merryweather return with the determination to remain healthy and effective through an entire regular season and help attain a National League playoff avert that seemed a lock until their swoon.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Cubs’ relievers plan to put to work lessons from last season’s fade
Julian Merryweather

“I thought I knew [about the rigors of a 162-game season] until I went through it last year,” Julian Merryweather said. “You learn a lot more about it, just the grind of a full season as a reliever.”

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — Julian Merryweather and some of his Cubs bullpen mates learned the hard way about the rigors of a 162-game season.

“I thought I knew it until I went through it last year,” Merryweather said. “You learn a lot more about it, just the grind of a full season as a reliever.”

The Cubs’ bullpen, which helped carry them to playoff contention through a large chunk of the second half of the 2023 season, faded miserably in September largely due to fatigue and injuries that became magnified during a stretch in which they lost seven of eight games and lost Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Michael Fulmer due to injuries.

Alzolay, Leiter and Merryweather return with the determination to remain healthy and effective through an entire regular season and help attain a National League playoff avert that seemed a lock until their swoon.

“If you’re not getting better, you won’t still be here,” Leiter said. “So I think the experience we all gained last year was tremendous. I think we didn’t meet our goals last year, but we played a lot of competitive baseball.

“We got a taste of a lot of things that will help us build toward this year. I think we’ve added a few more [relievers], and I think another year as an entire year, we have a lot of guys returning. We’ll keep growing together.

I think we’re ready to take another step forward.”

Leiter made no excuses for a back injury that inflated his ERA from 2.84 to 3.50 in September with only three strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

“There shouldn’t have been any qualms (about my back),” Leiter said.

“I just kind of had a back spasm and ended up pitching back-to-back days with it and kind of gave out on me, costing me a week and I wasn’t the same after.”

Alzolay suffered a right forearm strain that sidelined him for three weeks. He didn’t return until Sept. 29 — a day before the Cubs were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Michael Fulmer pitched only once after Aug. 24 and underwent Tommy John surgery after the season ended.

The addition of Hector Neris and Yency Almonte provide experience, and manager Craig Counsell spoke about the importance of volume in maintaining a healthy and effective bullpen throughout a regular season.

Daniel Palencia, who was optioned to Triple-A Iowa last week, gained experience last season that should be helpful once he’s recalled.

But for the core relievers, extra rest — such as passing up a bullpen session or not playing catch — might be best. Leiter and Merryweather (69) and Alzolay (58) set career-highs in appearances.

“Save your bullets,” said Merryweather, who walked 12 in 10 innings in September. “Maybe there’s a time where you’re pitching back-to-back, or a night game followed by a day game, you save your bullets for when they matter.”

Jose Cuas, Hayden Wesneski and left-hander Luke Little remain in contention for the final two spots in the bullpen with Thursday’s season opener at Texas looming.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How thoroughly will Major League Baseball investigate Shohei Ohtani, a k a the Golden Goose?
Justin Steele seems OK, but Ian Happ’s status murky for Cubs’ season opener against Rangers
Former Diamondbacks GM Joe Garagiola Jr. saw Craig Counsell’s managerial qualities
Cubs PA announcer Jeremiah Paprocki has a bold new gig: A late-night talk show
Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits last spring-training start with bruised left knee
Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay connects the clubhouse, organization with ‘true leadership qualities’
The Latest
Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles
Bears
Bears at NFL annual meetings: What to watch for
No matter where the NFL may gather, the Bears remain at the center of its universe.
By Patrick Finley
 
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Bulls’ defensive breakdowns leading to crawl in standings
This was the part of the schedule the Bulls were supposed to take advantage of. Instead, they find themselves running out of time.
By Joe Cowley
 
LIHTC_janetsmith.jpg
Housing & development
Affordable housing developments in Edgewater, West Pullman among those awarded low-income housing tax credits
The Interfaith Housing Development Corp. and the Bickerdike Redevelopment Corp. have apartment buildings that will focus on providing affordable housing to families in Chicago.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson (center) greets Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) outside at a groundbreaking for a new Starbucks in Clearing.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s plan to borrow $1.25 billion for development projects gets a mixed reception
Some Chicago City Council members urged more oversight of which projects Johnson’s plan would fund, while supporters said it would be a much needed boon to housing and city development.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Chef Jesus Finol cooks a steak arepa on a grill.
Immigration
Chicago has spent $31 million to feed migrants since 2022, records show
The city has learned lessons and brought on new caterers to feed South American migrants in temporary shelters.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 