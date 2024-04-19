The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Polling Place: Is it time for the Cubs to pull Kyle Hendricks from the rotation?

Other poll questions: Do you wish Tim Anderson were still with the White Sox? And how sure are you that Caleb Williams is the best QB in next week’s NFL draft?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Is it time for the Cubs to pull Kyle Hendricks from the rotation?
The Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks beat the Royals on Sunday for only his second win in two months.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is off to the worst start of his major league career.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Through four starts, Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is getting tattooed like a drunken sailor. Look no further than the cartoonish ERA — 12.71 — of the last member of the 2016 World Series team who’s still around.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked if it’s time for “the Professor” to be pulled from the rotation.

“It’s time for ‘the phantom’ to appear,” @KurtisArndt commented. “If Kyle’s next start goes south, he’ll suddenly have an issue that allows for an injured-list stint and rehab assignment.”

But @hollyplus5 was more patient, writing, “Wait ’til next year.”

Next, we asked voters if they wish former White Sox star Tim Anderson — now with the Marlins — were still on the South Side.

“No,” @DeyoSahler offered. “He’s playing bad — I suppose he’d fit in — but still.”

“He deserved better than the Sox,” was @ChiTownSports’ take.

Last, we asked how certain you are that Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in next week’s NFL draft. Might he actually be a sure thing?

“Even a blind squirrel gets a nut every 100 years,” @Jmcdonnell1962 enthused.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is 0-2 with a 12.71 ERA. Is it time to pull him from the rotation?

Upshot: Hendricks seems almost certain to get another couple of looks, but don’t expect it to be allowed to go on like this for long. There are only so many 88 mph fastballs one can watch fly over the outfield fence before all reasonable hope is lost.

Poll No. 2: Former White Sox star Tim Anderson is at Wrigley Field this week with his new team, the Marlins. Do you wish the Sox had kept him?

Upshot: Anderson hasn’t hit any better for his new team than he did for his old one in 2023. It’s probably just as well he’s figuring things out someplace else.

Poll No. 3: How certain are you that Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in next week’s draft?

Upshot: The reality is, none of us is truly certain at all about how things will shake out with this QB class. Believe it or not, not all the best QBs through the years have gone No. 1 overall. As a matter of fact, there once was a skinny kid from Michigan taken in the sixth round by the Patriots … what, you already knew about that one? Fine, never mind.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Opening game of Marlins-Cubs series postponed; split doubleheader scheduled for Saturday
Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr.'s family makes history, while he starts season strong in pivotal role
Tim Anderson on his rise and fall with the White Sox and trying to 'get back to the player I used to be'
Cubs roster moves shore up bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski replaces bad memories at Chase Field with bullpen-saving performance
Council delays votes on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue, ShotSpotter
The Latest
Artist Jason Messinger stands with the murals he created hanging in the Ogden stationhouse at the Illinois Medical District stop on the Forest Park branch of the CTA Blue Line.
Murals and Mosaics
For Illinois Medical District CTA station, muralist wanted to relax patients arriving on the L
Chicago artist Jason Messinger created the murals in 2018 during a Blue Line station renovation and says his aim was for “people to look at this for 30 seconds and transport them on a mini-vacation of the mind. Each mural is an abstract idea of a vacation destination.”
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
The Watchdogs
'Deceptive' real estate firm tied to Loop's Monroe Capital sued by Kwame Raoul
MV Realty targeted people who had equity in their homes but needed cash — locking them into decadeslong contracts carrying hidden fees, the Illinois attorney general says in a new lawsuit.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Police crime scene tape.
Suburban Chicago
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Lemont motel
The bodies of Richard Crane, 62, and an unidentified woman were found shot at the D-Lux Budget Inn in southwest suburban Lemont.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing missiles being launched from Iranian map in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 19, 2024. Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
Nation/World
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
By Associated Press
 
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., on Jan. 5, 2024.
How Biden will win women
Women might be upset with President Biden over issues like inflation, but Donald Trump’s legal troubles and his role in ending abortion rights are likely to turn women against him when they vote.
By Steven V. Roberts
 