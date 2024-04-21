The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay out of closer role for now but vows to get it back; 'I was built for it,' he says

Asked before Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins if Alzolay is his closer, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, “I don’t think today he would be.”

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs' Adbert Alzolay out of closer role for now but vows to get it back; 'I was built for it,' he says
Adbert Alzolay

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay pitches against the Marlins on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He blew his fourth save in seven chances.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Cubs fans haven’t seen the last of Adbert Alzolay closing games, and that’s a promise coming straight from him.

“I was built for that role,” the righthander told the Sun-Times on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Alzolay, who already has four blown saves in seven chances this season, guarantees he’ll get his groove back.

“Oh, hell yeah,” he said. “I’m not going to suck for six months. I know I’m going to figure it out. It’s not even questionable. I’m not just going to be this guy for the next five months. I’ve got at least 55 more games to pitch, so I know I will figure it out.”

But for the time being, he’s being demoted into a lesser role. Asked before the series finale against the Marlins if Alzolay is his closer, manager Craig Counsell said, “I don’t think today he would be.” That’s why the first-year skipper makes the big bucks.

Hector Neris, who has 90 career saves — with a season high of 28 with the Phillies in 2019 — will be one option. Mark Leiter Jr. could be another. Counsell isn’t getting even that specific, calling it “kind of like a day-to-day thing.”

“The title of closer is not an actual job,” Counsell said. “It’s just to get three outs, generally, or to get four outs or to get the last outs of the game. In the long run, if we have to do that in a different way, we’ll do it in a different way. If we can get Adbert back to it, that would be great, too.”

Do you know who never says closer isn’t a job? A manager who knows damn well he has one. With Josh Hader and then Devin Williams, Counsell had that luxury for many a year in Milwaukee.

With Alzolay, 29, priority No. 1 will be finding the right spots in games to help him find his mojo.

“We’ve got to get Adbert some confidence,” Counsell said.

If true, it’s not something Alzolay is ready to admit publicly.

“My confidence is always there,” he said. “It’s just a little mechanics that’s going on and my pitches aren’t sinking the way they should be right now.”

Alzolay did admit that the ninth-inning home run he served up to the Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz on Saturday knocked him for a loop. If it looked to those watching on television that Alzolay was struggling emotionally as he walked off the mound after that half-inning, it’s because he was.

“It really got to me,” he said.

When was the last time he was at a similarly perilous crossroads in his career?

“I don’t even remember,” he said. “Not even as a starter [would] I have, like, two back-to-back outings like that. It’s pretty much the first time, or the first time in a very long time. But it’s part of the game, you know? In the same way the hitters adjust to you, you’ve got to adjust to the game. That’s the point where we’re at right now.”

Four batters have taken Alzolay deep, or one fewer than homered off him in 58 appearances in 2023. He was 22-for-25 in save chances last season. That dude still exists, he’s certain.

“All the guys here in the locker got my back, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Even the coaches, everyone. We’re all trying to be on the same page and find a way to go back to my old self.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Ian Happ, Cubs playing it safe with tight hamstring
Four-run sixth inning powers Cubs to doubleheader split vs. Marlins
Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay's struggles continue after fourth blown save
Jameson Taillon allows one run in season debut as Cubs beat Marlins
Jed Hoyer hopes resiliency is a hallmark for Cubs
Polling Place: Is it time for the Cubs to pull Kyle Hendricks from the rotation?
The Latest
Boys and men dance during a pre-Passover parade.
Other Views
Passover is a celebration of Jewish resilience in the face of adversity
The rising tide of antisemitic incidents in Chicago’s neighborhoods has shaken our community to its core. The best response is to strengthen our Jewish pride and practice, an approach that mirrors the essence of Passover.
By Rabbi Meir Moscowitz
 
OFFICERKILLED-042224-01 (1).JPG
Crime
Chicago police officer shot to death while driving home from work on Southwest Side
The officer had his vehicle stolen after the early Sunday morning attack, Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters. The shooter or shooters remain at large.
By Mohammad Samra and Tom Schuba
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott
High School Football
Mount Carmel QB Jack Elliott changes direction after call from Vanderbilt
The junior was set to play for Yale until the Southeastern Conference school made him an offer.
By Mike Clark
 
A mother holds her infant.
Other Views
Better health care for Black moms, babies takes commitment and compassion
Not that many decades ago, it was common for a midwife and close female family members to come together in the home to provide support for Black women during childbirth. We need that same partnership today, the director of West Side United writes.
By Ayesha Jaco
 
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard's summer plans, Alex Vlasic's contract preference and more Blackhawks notes
Now that the Hawks’ season is over, Bedard plans to play for Canada in the World Championships, then head home to Vancouver to work on his speed and explosiveness.
By Ben Pope
 