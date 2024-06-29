The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Why the White Sox continue to play Eloy Jimenez as he continues his recovery process

“Because in past history, it’s taken him even when he’s come back, it’s taken him 10 to 12 days, 10 to 14 days, to really get into sync with everything,” Pedro Grifol said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Why the White Sox continue to play Eloy Jimenez as he continues his recovery process
Eloy Jiménez

Designated hitter Eloy Jimenez is still working his way back to full health.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez has been noticeably laboring over the past couple of games when he’s asked to run the bases.

After pinch-hitting and knocking a single to left field, manager Pedro Grifol immediately sent outfielder Corey Julks in as a pinch-runner in Saturday’s 11-3 win. The team needs his bat, but Jimenez doesn’t look right on the bases.

“We measure all this stuff every day and he gets up between 75 and 83 percent,” Grifol said. “The thing we are looking at is making sure that instead of doing that in short spurts, we measure it out by feet, too.”

Jimenez’s lack of mobility also showed in Friday’s 5-3 win. Standing on third, Jimenez scored after a catcher Korey Lee groundout, but if first baseman Michael Toglia had elected to throw home, there was a good chance Jimenez would have been thrown out. If Jimenez is compromised, why is he active?

“Because in past history, it’s taken him even when he’s come back, it’s taken him 10 to 12 days, 10 to 14 days, to really get into sync with everything,” Grifol said. “Not just at the plate, but running around, the workload and all that stuff.”

Getting Jimenez up to speed is the Sox’ priority and they want him to work through his struggles — both physical and at the plate — at the majors.

“You can go down there and try to get a rehab assignment and get it down there, but it’s never the same as getting it here in the big leagues,” Grifol said. “The most important thing is if he feels good at the plate and he’s swinging the bat, he can really help us.”

Soroka starting again?

White Sox reliever Michael Soroka has been much improved lately, working a four-game scoreless streak heading into Saturday’s game. Since moving to the bullpen on May 14, Soroka has pitched 20 ⅓ innings with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Opponents are slashing .200/.333/.307 against Soroka since he’s started working in relief. As a starter, Soroka had a 6.39 ERA.

“Sometimes you need that to remind yourself how good your stuff is,” Grifol said. “And when you start again, don’t worry about pacing yourself. All you’ve got to do is build your work capacity up, maintain your stuff and then go get it and see how far you can go.

“There’s always a possibility of him coming back to starting again, and he’ll probably be better off because he’s been in the pen for some time now.”

Sosa’s struggles

Third baseman Lenyn Sosa has struggled in June, slashing .232/.276/.341. Sosa is still young enough, 24, that he still has room to grow.

It was a confidence booster for Sosa to hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 11-3 win against the Rockies.

“Having the opportunity to play every day is good,” Sosa said through an interpreter. “It’s a huge factor in the way you play. Two days ago, I was able to identify something that I needed to adjust, and I think the results are starting to show up.”

Sosa said he’s been working on his timing and staying ready for the fastballs thrown his way.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
How White Sox' development plan is working for Jonathan Cannon
MLB draft prospect Jac Caglianone 'very impressive' during Chicago visit
Rockies-White Sox estimated start time set for 8:20 p.m.
Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024
Workload aside, Pedro Grifol wants White Sox ace Garrett Crochet to enjoy All-Star moment
Luis Robert Jr. homers, five pitchers combine for shutout in White Sox' 1-0 victory over Braves, Sale
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
Cubs
Cubs deserve no pity party from Chicago for bringing losing back upon themselves
One has to seriously work hard to find compassion for the Cubs becoming one of the more (most?) disappointing teams of the season so far.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-27 at 12.09.38 AM.png
Sports
Competitive eating's biggest rivalry finds new home on Labor Day
Bet on it: After Nathan’s dispute for July 4th meeting, Chestnut will renew rivalry with Kobayashi in September hot dot-eating contest
By Rob Miech
 
wotw06-30-24velvetbuckRS.jfif.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Coho year, bush-trimming buck and golf-course sandhill cranes
Another observation on the great year for coho fishing, a bush-trimming velvet buck in the suburbs and sandhill cranes on a famous Wisconsin golf course are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
U.S. Supreme Court Issues Opinions As Term Draws To A Close
Democracy Solutions Project
Supreme Court's power grab puts ordinary Americans at risk in countless ways
The court overturned another decades-old precedent, the Chevron deference. Opponents of all kinds of regulations meant to protect ordinary Americans will now be able to tie up proposed rules in court for years.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ryne Sandberg
Other Views
At a time when America's so polarized, how do we find the 'us' with people we think of as 'them'?
It is exactly because we politically disagree that we must find other parts of each other that we can hold onto, an Indiana University professor writes.
By Timothy L. Fort
 