Series opener between Cubs and Cardinals delayed due to inclement weather

ST. LOUIS — The sky darkened, and the grounds crew at Busch Stadium pulled the tarp over the infield as game time approached Friday.
The series opener between Cubs and Cardinals was set to begin in a delay due to inclement weather. The National Weather Service put out a severe thunderstorm watch for St. Louis.
The teams did not immediately announce a new start time.
UPDATE: The Cardinals announced the game was estimated to begin at 7:55 p.m., weather permitting.
