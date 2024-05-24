The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Series opener between Cubs and Cardinals delayed due to inclement weather

The teams are set to play a three-game series in St. Louis this weekend.

By  Maddie Lee
   
An aerial view of the St. Louis Cardinals' stadium.

The game between the Cubs and Cardinals at Busch Stadium began in a delay Friday due to inclement weather.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

ST. LOUIS — The sky darkened, and the grounds crew at Busch Stadium pulled the tarp over the infield as game time approached Friday.

The series opener between Cubs and Cardinals was set to begin in a delay due to inclement weather. The National Weather Service put out a severe thunderstorm watch for St. Louis.

The teams did not immediately announce a new start time.

UPDATE: The Cardinals announced the game was estimated to begin at 7:55 p.m., weather permitting.

