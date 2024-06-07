The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Cubs' Nico Hoerner out of lineup vs. Reds, X-rays on right hand 'inconclusive'

Hoerner was hit by a 96.5 mph fastball Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 25: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs runs to second base after hitting a double during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on April 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty

CINCINNATI – Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was out of the lineup on Friday, after being hit on the right hand by a pitch the day before.

He took X-rays of the injury Thursday after the game, but the results, manager Craig Counsell said, were “somewhat inconclusive.” Hoerner will undergo further testing.

“Sore today,” Hoerner said before the Cubs’ game against the Reds Friday. “And I just wasn’t able to swing how I wanted to, obviously, to play a game today.”

Hoerner sustained the injury in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ 8-4 loss Thursday. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene threw a 96.5 mph fastball up and in, catching Hoerner on his back hand, just above the wrist, on a check swing. After being examined by head athletic trainer Nick Frangella on the field, Hoerner remained in the game.

“Always scary,” Hoerner said. “A lot of small bones in that area, and unfortunately, it happens a decent amount. But it seems like I got pretty lucky.”

