Thursday, June 6, 2024
Cubs discussing next steps for Jordan Wicks, who is up for 'whatever role' and 'whenever'

Notes: Nick Madrigal diagnosed with a fracture in his left hand.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix.

Darryl Webb/AP Photos

CINCINNATI – The Cubs are expected to assess their pitching needs over the next couple days, en route to deciding whether to activate lefty Jordan Wicks from the 15-day IL or send him back to Triple-A for another rehab start.

“We’ve had, frankly, two shorter stars the last two nights,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Cubs’ series opener against the Reds on Thursday. “So just want to make sure we’re covered down there and getting guys appropriate rest.”

Having Wicks come out of the bullpen is one of the options the Cubs have discussed, as he nears a return from straining his left forearm. He has yet to record a relief appearance in his college or professional career. But temporarily moving the rookie to the bullpen would be a far less radical move than making veteran Kyle Hendricks a reliever, which the Cubs have already done.

“I have no issues with it, at all,” Wicks said of the possibility. “I made it clear to them, I’m available whatever role they need me in to throw whenever they need me to. Whatever’s best for us to help us win games.”

As the Cubs continue to prefer to operate on a six-day rotation with five regular starting pitchers, versatile pitchers who can both start and throw out of the bullpen have been vital in maintaining that schedule. Ben Brown and Hayden Wesneksi have served in those roles at times this year.

“We call it the Javier Assad method,” Wicks siad, referencing the Cubs’ starter Thursday, who thrived in a multifaceted role the year before. “You try to be as effective out of the ‘pen as you are starting because it is not easy. But I think the beauty of being able to do that, especially as young guys, is hopefully to give us some flexibility as a team.”

It’s difficult, however, over an extended period of time to keep more than one multi-inning reliever stretched out to a starter-like workload. Wesneski, for example, hasn’t pitched two-plus innings in a game since mid-May. So, before starting again – other than as an opener – he’d need time to build up.

“One of the things we have to consider is keeping [Wicks] stretched out,” Counsell said. “That’s definitely going to factor into this decision. We need to have someone stretched out if something happens in the rotation.”

Wicks said he felt “really good” throwing a bullpen session Wednesday.

Madrigal diagnosed

Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal was diagnosed with a fracture in his left hand, after leaving his first game with Triple-A Iowa this season. He will head to Chicago to be examined and consider next steps, Counsell said.

The Cubs optioned Madrigal on Sunday and called up infielder David Bote. Madrigal exited the game Wednesday in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch.

“It’s a person on the 40-man roster that you can’t count on for a while,” Counsell said.

With Madrigal sidelined, the Cubs’ other minor-league middle infield and third base options on the 40-man roster are Miles Mastrobuoni and Luis Vázquez.

Almonte to throw off mound

Cubs reliever Yency Almonte (strained right shoulder) is headed to Arizona to continue his injury rehab. He’ll build up in a mound progression at the team’s spring training complex.

