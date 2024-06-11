Cubs 'optimistic' Nico Hoerner could return to lineup as soon as Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner went through what manager Craig Counsell called a “pretty extensive hitting session” on Tuesday before the Cubs opened a series against the Rays.

Swinging the bat was the baseball activity that aggravated the fracture in Hoerner’s right hand the most in the days following the injury. He was out of the lineup Tuesday for the fourth straight game, but he pinch ran on Friday in Cincinnati.

“We’re optimistic that as long as no swelling shows up tomorrow that he could be in the lineup tomorrow,” Counsell said.

Hoerner is at least on track to avoid the injured list, which wasn’t a certainty immediately following his diagnosis. The Cubs could always change course in the face of unexpected swelling or pain as Hoerner ramps up activity. But as Counsell said: “Optimism after three days is really encouraging.”

Tuesday was the first time Hoerner had hit since Thursday, when he was hit in the hand with a pitch in the fourth inning but remained in the game.

“I’m comfortable using him,” Counsell said when asked if Hoerner would be available off the bench Tuesday as more than a pinch runner. “We want to make sure he does good from all the activity. But we’re going in a good direction.”

Brown to injured list

The Cubs put right-hander Ben Brown on the 15-day injured list with a strained muscle on the left side of his neck.

Counsell said Brown had been battling the injury for a couple weeks, but there was no specific incident that caused it. The team is sending Brown to Chicago for further testing and will be able to better estimate his timeline when the results come back.

The Cubs backdated the IL move to Sunday, the day after Brown’s last start, when he allowed three runs in four innings against the Reds. The Cubs also activated reliever Colten Brewer (strained lower back) from the 15-day IL.

Brown has pitched in several roles this season since debuting in late March. But he’d made four straight starts, dating back to veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ demotion to the bullpen. In his last two outings, while dealing with the neck injury, Brown gave up a combined three home runs.

Now, the Cubs have to decide who will fill in for Brown. As long as the Cubs don’t need lefty Jordan Wicks to throw out of the bullpen before the open spot in the rotation comes around, he would be the obvious choice. He’s already lined up, after tossing 3 ⅓ innings in relief behind Brown on Saturday.