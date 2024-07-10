Cubs and Orioles enter rain delay in 7th inning

Cubs reliever Luke Little had an 0-2 count on Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman when a sheet of rain fell on Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The umpires motioned that the game was going into a rain delay. Little spiked the ball in frustration and shouted into his glove.
At the time of the delay, the Cubs had a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Orioles had runners on first and second with one out.
The Orioles cleared the open areas of the seating bowl because of lightning in the area. Fans headed to the covered areas in the stands and the concourse. Ten minutes later, the grounds crew pulled the tarp from the infield. The game was set to resume at 8:05 p.m. CT, after a 19-minute dealy.
Injury updates: Cubs activate reliever Mark Leiter Jr. from IL, option Ethan Roberts to Triple-A Iowa
The Latest
Notes: Manger Craig Counsell gave updates in Kyle Hendricks and Mike Tauchman.
