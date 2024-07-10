The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Cubs and Orioles enter rain delay in 7th inning

The rain quickly subsided.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 14: The grounds crew puts the tarp on the field for a rain delay in the eleventh inning of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 14, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. File photo.

Greg Fiume/Getty

Cubs reliever Luke Little had an 0-2 count on Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman when a sheet of rain fell on Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The umpires motioned that the game was going into a rain delay. Little spiked the ball in frustration and shouted into his glove.

At the time of the delay, the Cubs had a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Orioles had runners on first and second with one out.

The Orioles cleared the open areas of the seating bowl because of lightning in the area. Fans headed to the covered areas in the stands and the concourse. Ten minutes later, the grounds crew pulled the tarp from the infield. The game was set to resume at 8:05 p.m. CT, after a 19-minute dealy.

