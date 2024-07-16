The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Shota Imanaga tips cap to Michael Jordan before scoreless All-Star inning

The Japanese rookie’s first All-Star experience was a good one. “I kind of felt like I was floating,” he said.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs' Shota Imanaga tips cap to Michael Jordan before scoreless All-Star inning
All-Star Game Baseball

The Cubs’ Shota Imanaga stands in the dugout with teammates before the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

LM Otero/AP Photos

ARLINGTON, Texas — “Be Like Mike.”

Of all the songs to run in from the bullpen to, Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga had the gumption — and the sense of humor — to pick that one Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Who knows? Gatorade might make an ad with the Japanese rookie someday, as it famously did with Michael Jordan in the “Be Like Mike” campaign of 1991.

Imanaga — who uses the name Mike with his neighborhood baristas just to simplify things — backed it up by retiring American Leaguers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adley Rutschman and Marcus Semien in order in the fourth inning.

“Obviously, I want to be like Mike,” Imanaga said via a translator. “However, he’s so great that I have to put in a lot of work to get there. Hopefully, once I do, the people of Chicago and the fans will accept me.”

Cubs fans have accepted him completely; it’s the team’s record they’re worried about. But on this night, it was all about Imanaga.

“I kind of felt like I was floating,” he said.

And he got to be in the house for a three-run homer swatted by countryman Shohei Ohtani, which was a thrill — mostly.

“He’s another level up,” Imanaga said of the Dodgers megastar. “He’s the [biggest] star. And so I was a little jealous.”

The AL won the 94th All-Star Game 5-3, the 22nd time in the last 27 meetings it has come out on top.

Smokin’ aces

No pitcher came in hotter — between the lines or in terms of his rising fame — than NL starter Paul Skenes. The Pirates sensation got the nod to start despite being the first player to be selected to an All-Star Game in the season after he was drafted.

What’s more amazing than that is the Midsummer Classic streak the former LSU star continued: He made it 16 straight with a former first-round draft pick starting on the mound.

Prides of Baltimore

AL pitcher Corbin Burnes was the fifth Oriole to start an All-Star Game but the first in 44 years, a heck of a long time. Who took the mound for the O’s at Dodger Stadium that night in 1980 and delivered three scoreless innings? None other than Steve Stone, who was on his way to a Cy Young award.

“The best part was walking off the mound and seeing my parents, who were sitting a few rows behind our dugout,” Stone shared via text. “They worked as hard as I did to help me get there, and I got to share it with them.”

That’s the good stuff.

Skip it good

The Rangers’ Bruce Bochy managed his fifth All-Star Game, the ninth man to accomplish that. The others were Casey Stengel (10), Walter Alston (9), Joe McCarthy (7), Tony La Russa (6), Joe Torre (6), Sparky Anderson (5), Bobby Cox (5) and Al Lopez (5).

Robots are coming

An automated ball-strike system might be coming, and it could happen as soon as 2026. Before then, the league hopes to test robot umpires in a limited fashion — on managerial challenges only — during 2025 spring training. In a meeting with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, commissioner Rob Manfred called the 2026 season a “viability possibility.”

Some White Sox news

The Sox signed third baseman-outfielder Nick Senzel to a major league deal, a source confirmed. Senzel was placed on unconditional waivers for the Nationals after batting .209 with seven homers.

Senzel, 29, played his first five seasons with the Reds. A .235 hitter with 40 homers in his career, he broke his right thumb during spring training.

Contributing: Daryl Van Schouwen

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB All-Star notes: White Sox' Garrett Crochet to the Yankees? And everybody's talking about Paul Skenes
Cubs' Shota Imanaga has jokes — showers of them — but how serious is he about team success?
Powered by six home runs, Cubs beat Cardinals 8-3 in last game before All-Star break
Cubs go into All-Star break on high note, jockeying for position in crowded NL wild-card race
Cubs’ winning streak ends with doubleheader sweep by Cardinals
How Cubs, Miguel Amaya are trying to boost offensive production from catching position
The Latest
2024 NBA Draft - Round One
Bulls
Confident Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has no problem walking the edge
Buzelis has opened some eyes through the first three games of Summer League play for the Bulls, displaying a versatility in both scoring and playing defense. But what really stands out is his confidence bordering on cockiness, as well as his desire to win.
By Joe Cowley
 
MURDERFOLO-071724-1.jpg
Crime
Neighbors say man struck twice, killed by car on South Side was amiable and helpful
Steven Moore had left a gas station early Saturday and was crossing 107th Street in Roseland when police say Parrish Hartley, 69, struck him, made a U-turn and hit him again. Hartley is charged with first-degree murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IMG_5237.jpeg
Weather
Johnson announces more funds for West Side homeowners impacted by flooding in July 2023
The money will benefit up to 200 homeowners, primarily seniors, living in single-family or one- to two-unit homes on the West Side. Each recipient can get up to $25,000 in assistance. Only households with a total income at or below the area median income can qualify.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
SNELLING-090823-7.jpg
Editorials
City's top watchdog should move quickly to probe police oversight agency
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is right to ask Inspector General Deborah Witzburg to look into the Civilian Office of Police Accountability after receiving troubling evidence about COPA investigations. Accountability and justice for both victims and officers is at stake.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rome Odunze Caleb Williams
Bears
Just in time, Bears lock down their top 2 picks
The Bears put the finishing touches on their invigorating offseason Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 