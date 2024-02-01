How Cubs, Craig Counsell are approaching top prospects’ transition to MLB

The Cubs ’ prospect camp at Wrigley Field this offseason included a visit with new manager Craig Counsell, giving the young players a chance to pick his brain. One exchange in particular stood out to general manager Carter Hawkins, who told the story on stage at Cubs Convention last week.

One of the players, Hawkins said, asked what the manager expected from him on his first day in the big-leagues. And instead of getting into the mechanics of that introduction to MLB, Counsell said he expected the player to be nervous.

“And the players just realized, ‘Oh, he cares about me. He cares about me as a person,’” Hawkins said.

If all goes to plan, and the Cubs continue to produce young talent, Counsell will put that understanding approach into practice plenty in the coming seasons.

The Cubs had the most players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect rankings released last week, with outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 16), right-hander Cade Horton (26), outfielder Owen Caissie (47), infielder Michael Busch (51), infielder Matt Shaw (54), outfielder Kevin Alcántara (65) and utility player James Triantos (73) gracing the list.

The Cubs have a chance to set themselves apart in the division by going out and acquiring established talent before the start of the season. But to sustain success – especially in a division that claimed four of the top five spots in MLB Pipeline’s farm system rankings this past August – they also have to continue developing young talent at both the minor-league and major-league levels.

The Cubs also haven’t been shy about aggressively pushing successful prospects through their farm system. Look at lefty Jordan Wicks, who started meaningful games for the Cubs this past September, two years after the Cubs drafted him No. 21 overall out of Kansas State.

His name came up at Cubs Convention last month, when Horton, the Cubs’ first-round pick (No. 7) in 2022, was asked what it was like seeing the timelines of fellow pitchers like Wicks. Horton himself rose from Single-A, through High-A, to Double-A in his first professional season last year.

“It’s been really good,” Horton said. “You go out there and you just try to compete. And at the end of the day, promotions are out of your control.”

On the position player side, Shaw has been on an even steeper trajectory up the minor-league levels. The Cubs selected him No. 13 overall last July out of Merryland, and he’d risen to Double-A by late August. The 2023 Brooks Wallace Award winner for his contributions as a college shortstop, Shaw has been working out mostly at third base this offseason.

“You never know where the opportunities are going to come,” Shaw said. “They could be anywhere. It could be outfield, you know? So just being all around, being able to play any position.”

After training their focus on making it to the big-leagues, the next challenge for promising young players is sticking. Even in his short time with the Cubs , Counsell has emphasized that immediate success isn’t the norm.

“Player development does not stop when it gets to the big leagues,” Counsell said in his introductory news conference this past November. “And I think that’s often the hardest thing to learn.”

Crow-Armstrong, for example, made some highlight-reel plays in center field in his 13 games in MLB late last season, even in a small sample size, showing the impact he’s ready to make on the defensive side of the ball. But he also made baserunning gaffes and went 0-for-14 at the plate.

“I think I set myself up well for success going into next year, just because I got to spend time around these guys.”

Crow-Armstrong has spent much of the offseason in Arizona, swinging with Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly and working out with strength coaches Keegan Knoll and Ryan Clausen at the team’s spring training complex. And though Crow-Armstrong said he hasn’t spoken with Counsell specifically about the manager’s philosophy on the transition to the majors, they’ve had good interactions.

“He’s a good calming presence and very personable,” Crow-Armstrong said.

He pointed out that Counsell’s sons, who are both college baseball players, are around the same age as some of the Cubs prospects vying for spots on the roster.

“He could probably relate to a lot of the younger dudes that are going to be impacting this team,” Crow-Armstrong said.

