The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Dance Entertainment and Culture

New York City Ballet celebrates a major milestone with return to Harris Theater

Chicago will join just four other locales outside of New York, including London and Copenhagen, in honor of NYCB’s 75th anniversary. The Harris Theater is celebrating its 20th year as a cultural arts hub in the city.

By  Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE New York City Ballet celebrates a major milestone with return to Harris Theater
New York City Ballet artists Unity Phelan and Chun Wai Chan in "Liturgy," with choreograpy by Christopher Wheeldon. The work will be presented as part of a program this week at the Harris Theater.

New York City Ballet artists Unity Phelan and Chun Wai Chan in “Liturgy,” choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. The work will be presented as part of a program this week at the Harris Theater.

Erin Baiano

Even though George Balanchine grew up in Russia and was steeped in that country’s classical ballet tradition, the immigrant choreographer co-founded New York City Ballet and imbued it with a new, streamlined precision that embodied the fast-moving modernity of a rising America.

With 95 dancers and apprentices and an annual budget of $100 million, the company has gone on to become America’s most famous and important such dance organization, and, this season, it is marking its 75th anniversary.

“To last 75 years and to continue growing at the pace that we’re growing is remarkable and something to be very, very proud of and to celebrate,” said Wendy Whelan, a former principal dancer with the company who became its associate artistic director in 2019.

New York City Ballet
When: “An Evening with New York City Ballet,” 6 p.m. March 20;
“Masters at Work: Balanchine + Robbins,” 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 2 p.m. March 23;
“21st Century Choreography,” 7:30 p.m. March 22-23.
Where: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph
Tickets: $41-240
Info: harristheaterchicago.org

Chicago will join just four other locales, including London, Copenhagen, Washington, D.C., and Saratoga Springs, New York, in celebrating this milestone when the Harris Theater for Music and Dance presents the New York City Ballet in three programs spread across five performances Wednesday to Saturday.

The company’s visit also marks the 20th anniversary of the 1,499-seat theater, which has become an essential downtown Chicago venue, with 30 resident companies and five annual programming series under the moniker of Harris Theater Presents.

Partita-P9A7247.jpeg. The New York City Ballet ensemble in "Partita" choregraphed by Justin Peck. | Photo © Erin Baiano

The New York City Ballet ensemble in “Partita,” choregraphed by Justin Peck.

© Erin Baiano

Because NYCB became in 2006 the first non-Chicago group the venue presented, Harris officials were eager to bring back the company for this celebratory season. When both parties realized that the theater’s 20th anniversary coincided with the ballet’s 75th, a return seemed all but inevitable. “It was perfectly aligned,” said Lori Dimun, Harris’ president and chief executive officer.

It is hard to overstate the ambitiousness of NYCB’s visit, especially at a time when most major ballet ensembles do little if any touring because of the enormous costs. The company is bringing more than 60 dancers plus its 35-member orchestra with noted music director Andrew Litton. Add in the accompanying production, artistic and administrative staff members, and the tour party will consist of more than 130 people.

New York City Ballet artists Christopher Grant (from left), Malorie Lundgren and Peter Walker in "love letter (on shuffle)," with choreography by Kyle Abraham and music by James Blake.

New York City Ballet artists Christopher Grant (from left), Malorie Lundgren and Peter Walker in “Love Letter (on shuffle),” with choreography by Kyle Abraham and music by James Blake.

Erin Baiano

“It’s massive,” Dimun said. “It’s no small feat even just logistically. They didn’t hold back. [Nearly] the whole company is coming. They said, ‘If you are going to bring us, bring us. We really want to have the full experience.’”

To cover NYCB’s six-figure fee and related expenses, the Harris has had to do special fund-raising, including festivities surrounding the introductory program Wednesday, titled “An Evening with New York City Ballet.”

“We are not calling it a gala,” Dimun said, “but it’s essentially an additional fund-raising event, a big celebration of bringing the company back to Chicago and our 20th.”

Whelan calls NYCB the first such company to be built around an American aesthetic and spirit. She notes that all its members are trained at the aptly named School of American Ballet, which Balanchine co-founded with arts patron Lincoln Kirstein in 1934 to instill the forward-looking qualities the transformative choreographer sought.

Justin Peck

Justin Peck.

Erin Baiano

“The dancers have a very distinct way of moving, and that’s something that has been upheld over the 75 years, and when people come to see the New York City Ballet, the company just looks a little bit different from any other company out there,” said Justin Peck, NYCB’s resident choreographer and artistic adviser.

He pointed to three qualities that defined the Balanchine style and continue to set apart NYCB dancers, ones that he understood “intimately and deeply” as a member of the company in 2007-2019, ultimately achieving the rank of soloist.

They are speed, “almost Olympian” athleticism and musicality. “The dancers are the most musical in the world,” Peck said. “There is a precision to their timing and just an innate kind of way of understanding music through the dancers’ bodies.”

Although Balanchine died in 1983 after serving as artistic director for 35 years, his most celebrated masterworks still remain the bedrock of the company’s repertory, and, indeed, the ensemble began its anniversary celebration in New York with programs devoted wholly to him.

New York City Ballety artist Mira Nadon (center) in "The Four Temperaments," with choroegraphy by George Balanchine.

New York City Ballet artist Mira Nadon (center) in “The Four Temperaments,” with choroegraphy by George Balanchine.

The George Balanchine Trust/Erin Baiano Photo

One of the three programs that NYCB will present in Chicago is “Masters at Work: Balanchine + Robbins,” with two Balanchine classics, “Serenade” (1935) and “The Four Temperaments” (1946). “It’s been in the repertoire for 75 years,” Whelan said of the latter, “and it looks like it could have been made yesterday.” Also featured will be “In the Night” by Jerome Robbins, who joined NYCB as associate artistic director in 1949 and was another key founding father.

While the company takes pains to honor its past, Whelan said, it is in no way stuck there, and that constant renewal follows Balanchine’s wishes. “He always wanted New York City Ballet to stay current and not get stuck in the past, that it was always moving forward and continuing to grow, and I think he would be very pleased,” she said.

New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns (center, mid-air) in "Serenade," with choreography by George Ballenchine.

New York City Ballet’s Sara Mearns (center, mid-air) in George Ballenchine’s “Serenade.”

The George Balanchine Trust/Erin Baiano Photo

With that in mind, the company will also present a program titled “21st Century Choreography.” It will feature "Partita," a 2022 creation by Peck, who called NYCB one of the “great oases of new choreography,” as well as these recent works: Kyle Abraham's "Love Letter (on shuffle)," Pam Tanowitz's "Gustave Le Gray No. 1" and Christopher Wheeldon's "Liturgy."

“Partita,” is a work for eight dancers set to Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s “Partita for 8 Voices.” It employs a set by artist Eva LeWitt, with hanging circles composed of colorful fabric loops.

“I’m very excited to have these young, innovative artists’ work,” Whelan said. “It’s crackling with today in every way.”

A visit like this upcoming one to Chicago is enormously important to NYCB, Whelan, said, because it helps get company’s artistry out in the world, brings greater awareness and inspires young dancers who might want to join the company.

“I watched New York City Ballet on TV as a kid,” she said, “and there were guest artists from New York Ballet who came to my hometown of Louisville, and from that I fell in love with this very unique kind of dancing, and it made it me want to go to New York.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Paul Vallas calls Donald Trump’s mockery of stuttering ‘dehumanizing’ — Vallas’ mother has stronger words
Chicago author Cynthia Pelayo’s new novel tells the ghost stories of the city’s past
On ‘Quiet on Set,’ former Nickelodeon actors, writers recall bad behavior backstage
Food, Farm, Familias ayuda a los jóvenes a aprender habilidades de vida a través de la comida
Food, Farm, Familias helps young people learn business, community-building skills through cooking
Val Gray Ward, founder of Kuumba Theatre Workshop, pioneering Black theater company in Chicago, dead at 91
The Latest
Former Republican President Donald Trump (left) speaks at a campaign rally in Rome Ga., last week; Then-mayoral candidate Paul Vallas (right) talks to reporters at at a campaign event on Election Day 2023.
Columnists
Paul Vallas calls Donald Trump’s mockery of stuttering ‘dehumanizing’ — Vallas’ mother has stronger words
What does former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who battled a serious childhood stutter, have to say about Donald Trump’s “B-B-B-Biden” ridicule at a political rally last weekend? “Call my mother,” Vallas advised.
By Michael Sneed
 
PELAYO-031424-11.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago author Cynthia Pelayo’s new novel tells the ghost stories of the city’s past
Inspired by real-life historical events and tragedies throughout the city, “Forgotten Sisters” arrives March 19.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago homelessness
La Voz Chicago
Votantes decidirán sobre pregunta en la boleta acerca de impuesto en compras de viviendas millonarias
La decisión de la Corte Suprema de Illinois concretiza el referéndum en la boleta electoral, que pregunta si la Ciudad de Chicago debería aumentar un impuesto sobre la venta de propiedades de lujo para recaudar ingresos para enfrentar la falta de vivienda.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Medicare enrollment form
Starting Over
Medicare paid over $8,000 for supplies ordered under my name. Nobody can tell me why
Open bills you receive in the mail, read them and report any discrepancies to Medicare and other health partners, Mary Mitchell writes.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears’ plans for dealing with Justin Fields remain cloudy
The NFL’s quarterback market isn’t quite what GM Ryan Poles expected.
By Scoop Jackson
 