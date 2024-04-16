The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My mom accepts my generous gift then asks for more

When daughter offers her parents a dream vacation and free care for their child, her mother requests additional babysitting to extend the trip.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My mom accepts my generous gift then asks for more
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’m a professional, well-educated adult who moved back home because of concerns about my father’s health as well as having landed a much better job. As an extra perk, I’ve been able to save money to pay toward my student loans, as well as spoil my parents a bit as they grow older.

I recently gifted my parents (for the second time) their dream vacation. They loved it the first time and never imagined they’d be able to do it twice. Because my parents still have a minor child who cannot remain alone, I am choosing, as I did last time, to use my personal vacation time to babysit. My mother has been planning the details of her upcoming trip and has now asked me to take more time off work so they can have a road trip after their vacation.

Abby, I am already draining every bit of my time off for their weeklong vacation and will not be able to have a vacation myself until later in the year when I accrue more time. I know she’s requesting this to make the trip more fun for my father. Although I am a generous and patient person, this has left me feeling almost speechless, a bit unappreciated and frustrated. Am I overreacting? Should I find a way to extend their trip? — LIMITED IN OHIO

DEAR LIMITED: The answer to both of your questions is NO. Your mother apparently doesn’t appreciate how generous you have been in providing these vacations for her and your father. If she wants to extend their holiday, she should make her own arrangements for your sibling to be supervised if she and your dad won’t be available to do it themselves. Shame on her for trying to foist that responsibility onto you.

DEAR ABBY: I lost my darling wife recently. Her death was a shock to everyone. She was placed on life support for a short period while the medical staff performed tests to determine the extent of her injuries. When it became apparent that she would spend the rest of her life in a vegetative state, no decisions had to be made by her family or by me.

My wife had an advance directive in place stating she did not want to remain living in this condition. I was extremely fortunate in that no one in her family wanted to contest the document. As hard as it was for me to discontinue life support, I knew it was what she wanted. She passed peacefully, quietly and quickly.

Abby, please encourage your readers to make the time and make the effort to have an advance directive drawn up, whatever their desires may be. It was my wife’s last gift to me, and I will be forever grateful for it. — REMEMBERING HER IN ARIZONA

DEAR REMEMBERING HER: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your wife. I appreciate you taking the time to share this important information with my readers and me. Your letter serves as a reminder that all end-of-life documents should be reviewed regularly to be sure they reflect one’s current thinking.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife hates man’s new job, doesn’t want him away
Dear Abby: Guy I'm texting has refused to meet me — for two years
Dear Abby: I'm uneasy about boyfriend staying in touch with exes<u> </u>
Dear Abby: New mom says no when her grandma wants to hold the baby
Dear Abby: Close friends’ silence hurts after my wife’s passing
Dear Abby: Wife is punishing me by shutting down all intimacy
The Latest
Stills HIJOS DE LA REVOLUCION (12).jpg
La Voz Chicago
'Hijos De La Revolución' ofrece una mirada importante a la historia venezolana en el Festival de Cine Latino
By Ambar Colón
 
A grey koala bear hugging a tree.
Chicago
Brookfield Zoo to welcome two koalas for the first time
Brumby and Willum, two 2-year-old koalas, will make their debut at Brookfield Zoo, starting Memorial Day weekend. The zoo is one of 11 accredited zoological facilities in North America to host the marsupials for the public.
By Jessica Ma
 
Dodges pitcher Carl Erskine
MLB
Carl Erskine, Dodgers pitcher and last member of 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
Among the last survivors from the celebrated Brooklyn teams of the 1950s, Erskine spent his entire major league career with the Dodgers from 1948-59, helping them win five National League pennants. He threw a no-hitter against the Cubs in 1952.
By Associated Press
 
Yovani Lopez in June 2019 holds up a poster calling for life imprisonment of Desiree Figueroa, who was charged with murdering Lopez’ pregnant wife, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, and his son.
Crime
Clarisa Figueroa pleads guilty to strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby from womb
Clarisa Figueroa strangled Ochoa-Lopez with a length of coaxial cable and then cut the baby from Ochoa-Lopez’s womb. The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died several weeks later.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Screenshot 2024-04-16 at 11.26.44 AM.png
Religion
Antisemitic acts in Illinois and nation at worst levels ever, Anti-Defamation League says
In Illinois alone, the 211 antisemitic incidents in 2023 represented a 74% increase from the previous year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League Midwest. “In the 45 years since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, it has never been this bad,” said regional director David Goldenberg.
By David Struett
 