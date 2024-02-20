Honda HR-V’s should be recalled to prevent rear window explosions

Hondas have a solid reputation. The Japanese automaker's luxury Acura line and its mainstream Honda brand were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on Consumer Report’s most reliable car manufacturers list of 2023.

That dependability and sense of security were literally shattered for hundreds of Honda HR-V owners, including some in Illinois, who have had their rear windows suddenly smash into pieces while they were driving or their vehicles were parked.

These explosions, which took place after the motorists used their rear defrosters, have sparked complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and on social media forums. They have also led to a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit, which contends Honda knew about the problem long before it officially acknowledged it, the Sun-Times' Stephanie Zimmermann reported earlier this week.

The owners of the defective 2023 Honda HR-Vs can't be blamed for wanting to take legal action. Their car insurance premiums could go up even if they get coverage for their rear window replacements. Pieces of flying tempered glass may not cause serious injuries, but a sudden burst is likely to startle drivers and passengers, potentially causing crashes that could hurt car occupants. Drivers have enough to worry when they hit the road. They shouldn't have to think about a spontaneous blast and a loud 'bang' interrupting their travel.

The NHTSA, which can fine automakers if it determines safety defects were hidden, has started discussions with Honda.

Honda, in the meantime, has encouraged customers to call and get needed repairs at no charge, provided the damage was caused by contact between the sealer used to affix the rear window and the defroster.

The automaker also has a plan of action slated for spring. This “voluntary product update campaign” will involve inspections and free repair of vehicles.

Honda's intended strategy to correct the defect is better than nothing, but it does not go far enough. Why stop short of issuing an official safety recall? A recall would be more effective in getting owners of 2023 Honda HR-Vs to take action, Center for Auto Safety Executive Director Michael Brooks told Zimmermann.

In places like Chicago, where motorists will likely need to stay warm in their cars for the next few months, a notification could go a long way in protection and education.

Recalls are issued when "a vehicle, equipment, car seat, or tire creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards," according to the NHTSA. A glass-based detonation that could cause a driver to veer off the road certainly falls under that criteria.

For a company that prides itself on its good standing, a recall for 2023 HR-Vs would be the most principled and logical stance.

