The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Editorials Commentary Consumer Affairs

Wendy’s ‘dynamic pricing’ kerfuffle makes clear: Charging more for fast food would be in bad taste

It’s unclear whether Wendy’s backtracked or the fast-food chain’s CEO didn’t fully understand what “dynamic pricing” meant when he used the term. But surge pricing has no place in any restaurant, let alone fast-food establishments.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Wendy’s ‘dynamic pricing’ kerfuffle makes clear: Charging more for fast food would be in bad taste
Wendy's-Pricing

A sign stands over a Wendy’s restaurant, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s this week clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after various media reports said that the company was looking to try out “dynamic pricing” during peak times.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Wendy's sales rose 31% in just a year after the fast-food chain's first "Where's the beef?" ad aired in 1984, and catapulted the 4-foot 10-inch Chicagoan Clara Peller to fame.

To celebrate the commercial's 40th anniversary, Wendy's offered free cheeseburgers with any purchase for a week earlier this month.

What Wendy's reportedly had it store for 2025 wasn't as much of a mouth-watering perk. Recent headlines about the Ohio-based business' plans to introduce surge pricing had customers seeing red and it had nothing to with meat.

"We will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offering, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling," CEO Kirk Tanner said during a Feb. 15 investor call.

Editorial

Editorial

Wendy's said the news articles in response to Tanner's comments were just nothingburgers, maintaining it would never increase prices during peak times. The company went on to blame media outlets for misconstruing the purpose of its forthcoming $20 million digital menu board initiative. Digital menu boards will actually facilitate access to bargains, as restaurants would be able to change the menu throughout the day and render discounts and value offers when it gets slow, Wendy's said in a statement earlier this week.

Related

Wendy's could have flipped on its burger-pricing scheme after consumers took to the internet to air out their beef. Or maybe Tanner didn't fully comprehend the full meaning of "dynamic pricing." But while it is unclear whether Wendy's backtracked, or its top leader unintentionally used the wrong terminology, surge pricing has no place in any restaurant, let alone fast-food establishments.

Americans certainly don't need more encouragement to eat fast food. Roughly 36% of adults consumed fast food on a given day between 2013 and 2016, according to a survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over-reliance on these quick meals that typically lack nutrients is dangerous, as it can lead to obesity, cardiovascular disease and other health problems. (Remember the 2004 documentary "Super Size Me" and the health problems caused by a 30-day fast food diet?)

But sometimes fast food is the only convenient — and time-saving — option during a family road trip or an extremely busy work day. And who hasn't had the occasional craving for a cheap, greasy burger? With crispy hot fries, please.

Fast food is designed to be simple. Patrons are even saved from doing the math as tips aren't expected and even prohibited. The only thing they should be scratching their heads over is what they'll order and what type of condiments they'd like. They shouldn't have to be left wondering if they'll have to shell out more cash.

Wendy's "dynamic pricing" kerfuffle should serve as a reminder that when it comes to fast food, surge pricing is in bad taste.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Lawsuit against Kroger and Albertsons merger should now make for a better deal, or no deal at all
Gov. Pritzker’s reluctance to fund Jerry Reinsdorf’s field of dreams is the right call
Addressing gun violence, in real time, must be Chicago’s top priority
If Republicans agree that IVF needs legal protection, why not work with Sen. Tammy Duckworth on a bill?
Chicago police will be out of schools next fall. It’s up to the district to make the move work.
When two people rescued a CTA Green Line commuter, it showed the best of Chicago’s spirit in action
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_516.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Bridezilla bosses around her mom, ignores her ideas
After being told to get hair extensions, hire a makeup artist and pay for an unaffordable wedding gown, distraught mother is thinking of skipping the ceremony.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
SKILLINGFINAL-022924-3.jpeg
News
Tom Skilling’s final forecast — longtime WGN-TV meteorologist signs off amid laughter and tears
Chicago’s beloved weatherman delivered his usual comprehensive report one last time on Wednesday’s 9 p.m. newscast.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Jarrett Allen Andre Drummond
Bulls
Bulls bounce back from embarrassment to beat Cavaliers in double overtime
Thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s 35 points and Andre Drummond’s 26 rebounds, the Bulls avoided the season sweep by Cleveland with a 132-123 victory. It was a far cry from the performance against Detroit 24 hours earlier.
By Joe Cowley
 
trump_e1536184172355.jpg
Nation/World
Supreme Court sets April arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference
The announcement Wednesday was a victory for former President Donald Trump’s efforts to delay the criminal case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, setting arguments for late April.
By Associated Press
 