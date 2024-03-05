Chicago schools must stay on pace to help special education students

Chicago Public Schools isn't unique in lagging behind on updating infrastructure to accommodate students with disabilities.

Two-thirds of U.S. public school districts have steep ramps, doorway-related obstacles and other physical barriers that make it hard for disabled children (and adult staff) to get around, according to a 2020 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The majority of the schools analyzed for the study — 70% — cited lack of funding as the reason for falling behind and had large-scale renovations, small-scale upgrades or accessibility evaluations planned by 2023.

CPS, similarly, has a mapped-out strategy as less than a third, 167 of 522 campuses, are considered compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The first floors of a third of the schools are ADA-accessible, but there's still a long way to go. The good news is that CPS is well aware of the long-standing problem.

Case in point: The district is committed to spend $100 million to meet ADA needs in parking lots, main entrances, main offices and public restrooms as part of a five-year plan launched in 2021. Then, when the district unveiled its fall 2023 strategic plan, it identified $580 million was needed to address its ADA shortcomings. This year, an additional $120 million was earmarked for support and services for students with disabilities and a record number of special education teachers.

The urgency to narrow the gap for disabled students shouldn't wane. The students who could use the ADA upgrades and other special education services right now should serve as a reminder that the task must be completed as soon as possible.

A small group of parents, some accompanied by their children, descended outside CPS' Loop headquarters Monday to express dissatisfaction over how the district handles it special education program. Not only did they highlight the need to retrofit buildings, the group demanded special education programs in neighborhood schools and additional translation services for non-English-speaking parents of special needs students, the Sun-Times' David Struett reported.

What these parents have to say is crucial. The district's deficiencies have the greatest impact on children with the greatest needs. School is challenging enough without having to worry about how hard it may be to twist a doorknob or maneuver from class to class.

CPS says it's addressing the need, pointing to a special education advisory committee that was recently formed to serve as a sounding board. That's a step in the right direction, to ensure disabled students and others who need special services get the best education in the most comfortable setting possible.

