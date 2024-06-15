The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Editorials Commentary

City Council places $160 million bet on revitalizing LaSalle Street

Council members made a forward-thinking move by approving bonds to create apartments in four LaSalle Street corridor buildings. We urge the council to move forward on a plan to bring back coach houses and other accessory dwelling units.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE City Council places $160 million bet on revitalizing LaSalle Street
Street view looking south on LaSalle Street.

A view down South LaSalle Street, Dec. 28, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The future of downtown’s troubled LaSalle Street corridor — and maybe the Loop itself — might have brightened a bit last week.

Once Chicago’s Wall Street, the LaSalle corridor has been rocked in recent years by vacancies caused by financial institutions and law firms relocating to new skyscrapers along the river.

With that in mind, the Chicago City Council made the right move Wednesday when it approved nearly $160 million in tax-exempt, multi-family housing revenue bond proceeds to go to two LaSalle Street projects.

The cash will help fund the conversion of major portions of 208 S. LaSalle St. and 111 W. Monroe St., both vintage office towers built for banking, into apartments, including some affordable units.

Editorial

Editorial

The projects are among four LaSalle Street corridor buildings that would be repurposed using the multi-family housing revenue bonds.

Chicago Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Ciere Boatright said the four projects together represent “one of the largest adaptive reuse efforts to move forward within any central business district” in the country.

‘Poster child’ for a new mixed-use Loop

The four projects are part of the LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative, started under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration to bring mixed-income residences and neighborhood amenities to the area.

The bonds approved last week enable the city to borrow $70.5 million toward funding the Prime Group’s $123 million plan to turn four floors of 208 S. La Salle St. into 226 apartments, of which almost 70 will be affordable housing units. The construction will be subsidized by $26.2 million in tax increment financing dollars, expected to be approved this year.

In addition, $88 million in housing revenue bonds will assist Prime Group and Capri Capital Advisers LLC’s $202.8 million plan to create 345 units — 105 of them affordable — at 111 W. Monroe St. The developers are also seeking a $40 million TIF subsidy. Their plans also include constructing a 228-room hotel on the building’s lower floors.

In all four projects, affordable units would be set aside for tenants earning about $53,000 a year for a two-person household.

Boatright said the reborn buildings would become “poster children for the Loop’s rebirth as a mixed-use neighborhood.”

The key here is mixed use: Revitalizing downtowns —something many big cities are struggling to accomplish since the pandemic — will take more than converting office buildings into residences; strategies such as strengthening and growing arts, culture and entertainment areas, or turning to universities to create education or innovation hubs, are also important to consider, one Urban Institute expert pointed out in a January 2024 analysis.

Coach houses and basement apartments

We urge the City Council to move ahead, as well, with another proposal on the housing front: bringing back so-called “accessory dwelling units” that could help boost the stock of naturally occurring — meaning unsubsidized — affordable housing.

The City Council Zoning Committee met last week to discuss expanding citywide the 2021 pilot program that would allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, such as coach houses and basement or attic apartments, onto their existing homes, Crain’s Chicago Business first reported. The units have been effectively banned in the city since 1957 under tighter zoning restrictions.

The Zoning Committee could put the measure to a vote in the next few weeks. If approved, the expansion could face a full vote at next month’s City Council meeting. It’s a solid idea that deserves a “yes” vote from the committee and the full council.

The proposal has promise to become one more tool in the battle to create more affordable rental housing in the city. A pilot program was launched in 2020 in five areas across the city, but most of the building permits issued in the pilot are on the North and Northwest sides. A citywide program could help boost the idea in other neighborhoods, too.

Tens of millions in public subsidies are going to developers of the four LaSalle Street projects. The investment demands a sharp eye from City Hall to make sure the investment pays off — and LaSalle Street’s revival becomes the lifeline the Loop desperately needs.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines. Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Learn more about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Next Up In Editorial
Spike in out-of-state abortion patients is a reason to keep abortion rights in mind this November
Move ahead on Ald. Hopkins' proposal for hearings on troubled Bally’s casino deal
New Argonne/MIT study makes the case for properly funding the CTA
'Marquette Park 4' settlement is another sad example of the need for policing reform
NASCAR Chicago returns, but will it pay off for the city?
Speak up about the broker who helped you with a PPP scam
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need to flee friend cheating on her very nice husband
She’s not just a friend, she’s also a business associate, and she keeps spilling details about her involvement with a married man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, June 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sparks Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA rookies forced to learn on the fly, Angel Reese and Aliyah Edwards are excelling
“You get an MVP one night and an All-Star the next night,” Mystics coach Eric Thibault said. “Especially at the position that Angel and Aliyah are playing, you don’t get many breaks.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky drop third straight after another slow start
The Sky’s three-game losing streak, a symptom of another bad start, begs the question: is a change to the starting lineup needed?
By Annie Costabile
 
White Sox Diamondbacks Baseball
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Chad Kuhl grateful to be back in major leagues
‘‘It means the world,’’ said Kuhl, who nearly a year ago was designated for assignment by the Nationals after a rough outing.
By Mark Gonzales
 