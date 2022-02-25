 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Students at 5th city school learn of full-ride scholarship pledge from Hope Chicago

More than 500 students at Farragut Career Academy learned Friday they were eligible to attend college debt-free college under the program — joining 3,500 students at Al Raby, Noble Johnson, Benito Juarez and Morgan Park high schools.

By Sun-Times Staff Report
The students learn Friday of the pledge from Hope Chicago headed by former CPS CEO Janice Jackson.
Provided

More than 500 students showed up to Farragut Career Academy Friday and received the surprise of a lifetime: They — and a parent — would be getting full rides to college.

The school was the fifth targeted by Hope Chicago, a new program headed by former CPS CEO Janice Jackson, for full scholarships to some 20 Illinois schools and colleges.

“If you are a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, your college tuition, your room and board, your books and fees will be paid for. You are going to college for free!” Hope Chicago co-founder Pete Kadens announced at a ceremony at the Little Village school, as students cheered.

The first students to learn they were a part of the scholarship pledge this week were at Benito Juarez H.S. in Pilsen. The other three schools include Al Raby H.S. in Garfield Park and Morgan Park H.S. and Noble Johnson College Prep in Englewood.

The 4,000 students at those schools are eligible to receive a “debt-free post-secondary education” under the program, which also applies to undocumented students and one parent from each student’s families.

Hope Chicago is not yet revealing the 20 partner colleges and programs, but they include the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Illinois State University. Students who choose not to attend one of the partner colleges and programs will get a yearly stipend of $1,000 for extraneous expenses.

“As a life-long educator, I understand the barriers that college students face as they enter the higher education system,” Jackson said in a press release. “Many of those — financial, social, psychological and emotional — have been further exaggerated by the COVID-19 pandemic hindering student success. Chicago has a bold vision and an ambitious goal. With the help of the community, civic and business leaders, we have the opportunity to redefine the education landscape in our city.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker also attended the announcement Friday.

In total, Hope Chicago officials said they were raising $1 billion to target some 24,000 students and 6,000 parents for scholarships and support over the next decade.

Students and families at Farragut celebrate Friday after learning of the scholarship pledge.
Provided
Students celebrate at Noble Johnson College Prep in Englewood.
Provided

Next Up In Education

The Latest

CDC eases COVID masking guidelines, focuses on hospitalizations over case numbers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.

By Associated Press

Commissioner Rob Manfred joins baseball labor negotiations

MLB and MLBPA representatives met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Lockout creates odd problem for Cubs great Fergie Jenkins

The Hall of Famer joked that he has nowhere to put a statue that’s supposed to be at Wrigley Field.

By Sun-Times staff

Mick Jagger, Questlove collaborating on James Brown doc series

"James Brown: Say it Loud" is expected to premiere on A&E next year.

By Associated Press

Judge allows cameras at Jussie Smollett sentencing

In his ruling Friday, Judge James Linn reasoned that previous concerns about allowing cameras in the courtroom no longer exist following the conclusion of Smollett’s jury trial for staging a hate crime. "There is no good cause to continue to deny extended media coverage for post-trial proceedings," he wrote.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Tom Brady to appear in, produce football-themed movie in his first post-retirement venture

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star as a quartet of New England Patriots fans who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their quarterback hero.

By Lorenzo Reyes | USA TODAY Sports