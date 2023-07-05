The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Education News Metro/State

CPS engineering scholars tour L stop project, ponder possible careers

The Paschen Engineering scholars from Westinghouse College Prep toured the upcoming Damen Green Line stop just north of the United Center. The station is expected to open next year.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE CPS engineering scholars tour L stop project, ponder possible careers
Site superintendent Anthony Spizzirri speaks to F.H. Paschen interns and Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) at the future Damen Green Line stop.

Site superintendent Tony Spizzirri speaks to F.H. Paschen interns and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) at the Damen Green Line stop that is under construction.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A group of Chicago Public Schools graduates who visited a still-under-construction station on the CTA’s Green Line last week couldn’t board any trains there just yet, but their tour guides hoped they would still be able to see how an engineering career could take them places.

The students were graduates of George Westinghouse College Prep, where they participated in the school’s Paschen Engineering Scholars program. They visited the site of a nearly $70 million Green Line station project that’s called for everything from civil and electrical engineering to architectural design.

“A lot of people think that it’s all just hard hats and hammers,” said Alan Osinski, assistant vice president for F.H. Paschen, the company overseeing the project, who was there for the tour. “But there’s a whole professional side with modeling and design.”

The Chicago-based construction company has sponsored the engineering program at the West Side school since 2015. Scholars have special engineering courses during the academic year and internships at the company during the summers. 

Paid internships are available to scholars in college. This year, for the first time, they’re available for scholars between high school and college.

The scholars started the tour by visiting a company office a few blocks north of the Lake Street and Damen Avenue construction site, where they were met by local Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who said he’s been pushing to add the Damen L stop for at least a decade.

Anthony Ricordati, a senior project manager, gives a presentation on the development of the Damen Green Line station at the offices F.H. Paschen on the Near West Side.

Anthony Ricordati, a senior project manager, gives a presentation on the development of the Damen Green Line station at the offices F.H. Paschen on the Near West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

At the office, they heard an overview of the project’s architectural design, which Paschen scholar Akyla Woods paid special attention to. She plans to study architecture this upcoming school year at Howard University.

Woods, 17, became interested in architecture after becoming disillusioned with computer engineering. She realized she could use her talent for drawing instead. 

The Oak Park resident also said architecture was more meaningful for her personally.

“I have a goal of building an upscale homeless shelter, based on personal experience I had with my family growing up,” she said. “I knew that if I wanted to have that, I’d have to learn how to build buildings.”

The 5,000-square-foot station was designed by local firm Perkins & Will. It will include a mural, escalators, a wood ceiling, elevators on both sides of the platform and a pedestrian walkway built with green glass. Work is expected to finish around April 2024.

Paschen Engineering Scholars from George Westinghouse College Prep document their visit to the under-construction Damen Green Line CTA stop on the Near West Side.

Paschen Engineering Scholars from George Westinghouse College Prep document their visit to the under-construction Damen Green Line CTA stop on the Near West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

For Aidan Avilas, who plans to study civil engineering at Northeastern Illinois University, the tour was a chance to meet people he might work with one day.

He talked with one of the site superintendents, Tony Spizzirri, who transitioned into the role of overseeing construction from a desk job. 

“Truth is, supers are a dying breed in this industry,” Spizzirri said, adding that all Avilas would have to do is express an interest in the job.

The 18-year-old imagined it could be a good fit following his studies. “I like being outside,” he said. “My strong suit is working with my hands.”

Spizzirri said the first part of the project was removing the foundation from an old station that once stood at the same site but was closed in 1948. 

The Henry Horner Homes public housing complex used to be nearby, and a 12-story, 96-unit Westhaven Park development for affordable housing now is planned for the former Horner site. To Burnett, that makes adding the Damen station a “social justice issue.”

The future Damen stop on the CTA’s Green Line will be just north of the United Center on the Near West Side.

The future Damen stop on the CTA’s Green Line will be just north of the United Center on the Near West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Touring the site, he wondered aloud if there weren’t more jobs available for locals on the project.

“Everybody fulfills their [diversity] requirements but not necessarily with people from the neighborhood,” said Burnett, who grew up in the Cabrini-Green public housing complex. “I’d hate for my people to see people working and they’re not the ones working.”

Osinski said there were no upcoming job fairs for the site, but the firm hoped to develop local talent through the scholars program at Westinghouse.

“Generally, there’s a slowdown in the construction industry in professional service,” he said. “There’s going to be a shortage eventually, so we’re trying to get ahead to bridge that gap.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Related

Next Up In Education
Brandon Johnson replaces most of Chicago Board of Education
Chicago student borrowers are on the hook — again — after Supreme Court rejects Biden’s loan forgiveness program
CPS says it fixed every lead paint hazard it found this year, but work at some schools hasn’t been completed, records show
Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action will cause more harm than good
Hundreds of kids get free NASCAR tickets at West Side community event
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling ‘an attack on people of color,’ Illinois education leaders say
The Latest
Blackhawks forwards Lukas Reichel and Philipp Kurashev.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ 2023-24 lineup looking clearer as Kyle Davidson focuses on depth, versatility
The Hawks are “very close” to being done, with defensive depth being the only box left to check — and they might wait until training camp to add it. RFA Philipp Kurashev filed for salary arbitration Wednesday, but that was expected.
By Ben Pope
 
Hottest_Day_Globally.jpg
Environment
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
Tuesday’s global high of 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit was nearly 1.8 degrees higher than the 1979-2000 average, climate forecasters say. Wednesday may be hotter.
By Associated Press
 
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series “M*A*S*H” are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas. The items are up for auction on July 28.
Movies and TV
Alan Alda boots, dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ going up for auction
Alda, 87, said he wore the boots and dog tags for the 11-season run of the show centering on a Korean War medical unit. Alda announced in 2018 that he had Parkinson’s disease.
By Jamie Stengle | Associated Press
 
25th Ward aldermanic candidate Alexander “Alex” Acevedo speaking with the Sun-Times Editorial Board last month. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Son of former state Sen. Eddie Acevedo gets 2 months for filing false tax claims
Alex Acevedo’s prison term is longer than the one-month sentence handed to his brother but shorter than the 6 months his father got. Both were also found guilty of tax violations.
By Andy Grimm
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Education
Brandon Johnson replaces most of Chicago Board of Education
The new board will have a different feel than in past years when consultants, lawyers and bankers filled many of the seven seats. Only one of Johnson’s appointees is a lawyer, and she runs a legal aid organization.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZNader Issa, and 1 more
 