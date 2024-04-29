The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Education News Chicago

CTU, CPS negotiations start with optimism

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said the union was happy to see “more people in the first session than we have seen in previous times with direct understanding and clarity about how school works.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CTU, CPS negotiations start with optimism
Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks during a June 2020 rally in Federal Plaza.

Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks during a rally in Federal Plaza in the Loop to call for the Chicago Board of Education to vote to end a $33 million contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department, Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin /Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Contract negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools kicked off Monday with hopes of a more amicable and transparent process than recent history.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said the union was happy to see “more people in the first session than we have seen in previous times with direct understanding and clarity about how school works.

“Today is our first step in showing our work to the city of Chicago about why the Chicago Public Schools is the place that deserves our investment, our love and our attention and our commitment to coalition work,” Davis Gates said.

The CTU proposed “open bargaining,” which would allow the public to watch negotiations either online or in person. CPS under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot rejected that idea.

A CPS spokesperson said Monday that officials are reviewing the CTU’s proposals to livestream a “limited number of sessions” and for creating a sign-up list for in-person attendees.

“The district looks forward to productive conversations with our union partners,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

CTU deputy general counsel Thad Goodchild said it was clear Monday that “CPS is used to bargaining being a certain sort of way.

“We’re committed to that changing,” he said. “We’re going to work at it. But it’s going to take time to bring folks who are used to doing things a certain way along.”

The CTU contract — negotiated during an 11-day strike in 2019 — expires June 30.

The union hasn’t publicly shared copies of its 700 proposals but said they would be “transformative” for the district and the union’s most “ambitious” ever. Davis Gates said earlier this month that ally Mayor Brandon Johnson’s presence in City Hall does not mean the CTU wil take a strike off the table.

Next Up In Education
University of Chicago students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus as protests spread
Hundreds join pro-Palestinian protests at Chicago universities; Northwestern encampment continues for 2nd night
Arlington Heights school nurse placed on leave amid probe into possible medicine swap
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
Facing budget criticism, CPS officials say changes are 'milestone' to be celebrated
Northwestern hazing scandal lawsuits are consolidated
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 
David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance after getting married with 14 other couples in a joint celebration.
La Voz Chicago
Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
Las parejas, en su mayoría de Venezuela, se reunieron en Park Community Church para la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Israel-Hamas War
Illinois Holocaust Museum calls out antisemitism at campus protests
“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” read the museum’s statement.
By Isabel Funk and Violet Miller
 
Billie Eilish acknowledges the cheers during her Grant Park performance at Lollapalooza 2023.
Music
Billie Eilish tour comes to United Center in November
Pop star’s worldwide ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec City.
By Associated Press
 