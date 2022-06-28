Lake County judge, former sheriff take early lead to succeed Justice (and former Chicago Bear) Bob Thomas on Illinois Supreme Court

A Lake County judge and a former sheriff there took early leads in primary races to succeed retiring Justice (and former Chicago Bear) Bob Thomas on the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday, in a race that could overturn Democrats’ dominance of the state’s highest court.

With 35% of precincts reporting, Democrat Elizabeth Rochford and Republican Mark Curran held slim leads in the newly redrawn 2nd District covering DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties — Rochford 44.7%, Curran, 35%.

Republican Daniel Shanes, also a Lake County judge, was nearly tied with Curran with 34.6. far.

Rochford and Shanes have been considered favorites in their primaries. Each of them has raised more money than their rivals by more than two-to-one.

The other Republicans on the ballot are Illinois Appellate Court Judge Susan Hutchinson with 14% and Kane County Circuit Court Judge John Noverini with 12%. The other Democrats are Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering with 33%, and Kane County Judge René Cruz with 22%.

Democrats will have to win either the 2nd District seat or the 3rd District seat —in DuPage, Will and other southwest counties —to maintain their dominance of the state’s highest court, which currently stands at 4 to 3.

The 3rd District seat was uncontested in the primary. Republican Michael J. Burke and Democrat Mary K. O’Brien will face off in November.

The newly redrawn 2nd District race has taken on increased meaning as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Rochford has indicated her support for abortion rights, and wrote Monday on her Facebook page that she’s “endorsed by the Illinois leaders who wrote some of the strongest laws in our nation on women’s rights.”

Shanes has not been forthcoming about indicating position on abortion and declined to comment on it during an interview with the Sun-Times.

Rochford and Shanes are both rated “highly recommended” by the Illinois Bar Association and have raised more than double the money of the opponents in their own primaries. Rochford had nearly $700,000 cash on hand, while Shanes had raised nearly $400,000, according to public finance records.

Rochford has been a Lake County judge since 2012 and currently handles guardianship cases in probate court. She started as a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, moved to private practice, then spent 23 years as commissioner of the Illinois Court of Claims and a judge for the past nine. She serves on advisory committees to the Illinois Supreme Court that help better guidance and training to the court system.

Rochford is endorsed by major labor organizations, the Teamsters Joint Council 25 and the Illinois AFL-CIO. She’s also endorsed by outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White.

She spent Election Day morning greeting voters in Lake Forest.

Shanes has been a Lake County Circuit Court judge for 16 years, serving now as the chief deputy judge. He started as a Lake County assistant state’s attorney in 1995.He was the only Republican to give no indication of his position on abortion.

Shanes is endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Policeand has said in campaign advertisements that “restoring the rule of law is on the ballot.”

