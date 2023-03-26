The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Rev. Al Sharpton joins Brandon Johnson at get-out-the-vote rally in West Garfield Park

Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were invited to the rally. Sharpton didn’t endorse Johnson, but he told the crowd to ‘let the record show who showed up’ to the event.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Rev. Al Sharpton joins Brandon Johnson at get-out-the-vote rally in West Garfield Park
IMG_1449.jpg

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a voter turnout rally at New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on March 26, 2023. He exhorted those gathered to honor the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and turn out to vote in the April 4 election, on the anniversary of King’s 1968 assassination.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson and civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton attended a rally in West Garfield Park to boost voter turnout in the April 4 citywide runoff election.

Sharpton stopped just short of endorsing Johnson, but he did tell the hundreds gathered at New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church to note which candidate joined them at the rally.

“Let the record show who showed up,” Sharpton said to loud cheers from the crowd.

Organizers called the event “nonpartisan” and said both Johnson and his opponent, Paul Vallas, had been invited to attend. However, several attendees were holding signs reading “Brandon Johnson 4 Mayor.”

The Reverend Marshall Hatch, pastor of the church, has endorsed Johnson. 

The rally was sparked by low voter turnout in last month’s primary election, particularly among those in the Black community, said organizers Leaders Network Chicago.

Speakers urged voters to cast their ballot by April 4 to honor the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated on that date in 1968.

Brandon Johnson urges people to vote at a rally at New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church March 26, 2023.

“I am so deeply humbled and very much honored to be part of a long tradition of those who have come before us,” Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson said. The event was billed as nonpartisan, and Paul Vallas did not attend.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

“We are going to on April 4 show that Dr. King didn’t die for nothing,” Sharpton said. “You killed the dreamer, but you didn’t kill the dream. It’s time for us on April 4 to show that we are the children of those that shed blood to give us the right to vote.”

Sharpton said voting is important because “we are in a country that you have people that are literally storming the U.S. Capitol, that are literally saying we need to cancel Social Security, that are literally saying that police can do whatever they want and shouldn’t be held accountable.”

Sharpton said voters had an opportunity to “resurrect” Chicago in this election and make history again like they did when Harold Washington was elected mayor in 1983.

“The question is not what candidate are you for, it’s what do you stand for? And whether or not what you stand for is what’s right, and what you stand for will be a light for this nation,” Sharpton said. “I wanted to come by and challenge Chicago, have you forgotten who you are? If you can do it in ’83 what can you do in 2023?”

Johnson told the crowd: “I am so deeply humbled and very much honored to be part of a long tradition of those who have come before us. ... The city of Chicago is prepared and ready to be an example for the rest of the world.”

Supporters of Paul Vallas demonstrate across the street from a church where Brandon Johnson and the Rev. Al Sharpton urged people to vote in the upcoming runoff election.

Supporters of Paul Vallas demonstrate across the street from New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, where Brandon Johnson and the Rev. Al Sharpton attended a get-out-the-vote rally.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

During the rally, a handful of demonstrators holding pro-Vallas signs gathered on the sidewalk across the street from the church. They accused Johnson of spreading false information about Vallas to hurt his standing in the Black community.

Johnson addressed those accusations in his speech at the rally. “They’ve made it about race. When you have someone like my opponent that doesn’t believe that Black children can handle Black history, he made it about race,” Johnson said.

Early voting in the April 4 election is underway.

Next Up In Elections
Sen. Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas, calls him ‘bridge to uniting’ Chicago
Bridgeport runoff: One more round for Daleys in 11th Ward race?
Johnson, Vallas make policy commitments to community coalition at mayoral town hall
Brandon Johnson: From church youth group leader to teacher on a path ‘to do better for others’
Paul Vallas: From playing with ‘imaginary friends’ to tackling ‘big, nearly impossible tasks’
Scandal-prone Ald. Gardiner mum about reelection bid against rival who feels ‘great about going into the runoff’
The Latest
Connecticut v Gonzaga
College Sports
Final Four field is totally nutty, but UConn’s fifth men’s title won’t be a strange outcome at all
As the Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins put it after blowing out Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, “UConn is back.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin shakes hands with Paul Vallas on March 26, 2023, at Athena Restaurant after endorsing Vallas for mayor.
Elections
Sen. Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas, calls him ‘bridge to uniting’ Chicago
Durbin made the endorsement Sunday, with former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at his side, at Athena Restaurant on Halsted Street in Greektown, feet away from the saganaki flames.
By David Struett
 
merlin_112391585.jpg
Chicago
‘Proud that I am Greek’: Heritage Parade brings community together
Leading the parade down Halsted Street were the colorful, traditionally dressed dancers of the Perifania School of Hellenic Music and Dance, which has been marching in the parade for about a decade.
By David Struett
 
1476830158.jpg
Blackhawks
Without special jerseys, Blackhawks celebrate Pride in loss to Canucks
The Blackhawks are the latest NHL team to get in the middle of a controversy around Pride jerseys.
By Brian Sandalow
 
merlin_112391059.jpg
Transportation
Canadian Pacific freight train cars derail in Franklin Park
Two cars derailed, but no injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were released, a Canadian Pacific spokesperson said. The tracks were cleared in hours.
By Sun-Times Wire
 