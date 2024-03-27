2024 Cook County State’s Attorney Primary
News coverage of the 2024 Illinois Democratic primary for Cook County State’s Attorney.
One week and half a million votes later, still no Democratic nominee for Cook County state’s attorney
Based on the unofficial results, Eileen O’Neill Burke now leads Clayton Harris 50.15% to 49.85%. Both campaigns say they are prepared for next steps in the contest.
Based on unofficial results, O’Neill Burke now leads Harris 50.16% to 49.84%. They are separated by less than 1,700 votes.
More mail-in ballots were counted Sunday, leaving 2,015 votes separating Harris and Burke. The two were separated by 4,771 votes after Saturday’s count. Burke is leading Harris 50.19% to 49.81% overall.
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
She’s easily ahead in the suburbs, while Harris has a narrow edge in Chicago. On Friday, thanks to the counting of mail ballots from Chicago voters, Harris had a net gain of 1,366 votes.
Legacy lap: Kim Foxx reflects on growing up in Cabrini, leading ‘difficult conversations’ with no ‘simple answers’
The Cook County State’s Attorney said Tuesday’s historically low turnout was “deeply concerning,” saying that it “tells me that we have an electorate that has not been engaged and that’s very troubling, not just for the state’s attorney’s race, but for our democracy as a whole.”
Some 100,000 votes or more are still to be counted in the close race, including votes cast in 11 Chicago precincts and mail-in ballots.
The ex-judge’s top 25 individual donors include no African Americans and no women, a WBEZ analysis of her Illinois campaign filings finds.
Dem candidates for Cook County state’s attorney distance themselves from FOP head’s encouraging words
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara said he voted for Eileen O’Neill Burke and encouraged officers in the union to do so. But he added that Burke’s opponent, Clayton Harris, would be “a step up” from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not running for re-election.
With conservative donor help, O’Neill Burke widens fundraising lead in Cook County state’s attorney primary
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who faces Clayton Harris III in the Democratic primary, has received hundreds of thousands from conservatives.
Running in the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Clayton Harris III, a university lecturer, and Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former Illinois Appellate Court judge.
Eileen O’Neill Burke would lose $211,000 yearly pension if elected Cook County state’s attorney. Here’s why.
Officeholders can keep taking a public pension if they aren’t working for the branch of government that’s paying that benefit. Seven primary candidates, including O’Neill Burke, are getting retirement pay from past offices.
Kim Foxx touts accomplishing her ‘mission’ as Cook County state’s attorney: ‘No one drove me out of this job’
‘I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do next,’ she told a Tuesday meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor and political aide, joins former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke in the March 2024 primary run for state’s attorney.