Wednesday, March 27, 2024

2024 Cook County State’s Attorney Primary

News coverage of the 2024 Illinois Democratic primary for Cook County State’s Attorney.

Clayton Harris III (left) and Eileen O'Neill Burke (right) answer reporters’ questions after a debate during the Cook County state’s attorney’s race at ABC7 Studios in February.
Elections
One week and half a million votes later, still no Democratic nominee for Cook County state’s attorney
Based on the unofficial results, Eileen O’Neill Burke now leads Clayton Harris 50.15% to 49.85%. Both campaigns say they are prepared for next steps in the contest.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
STATESATTY-032024-06.JPG
Elections
Mail ballots whittle O’Neill Burke’s lead over Harris in state’s attorney race for 6th straight day
Based on unofficial results, O’Neill Burke now leads Harris 50.16% to 49.84%. They are separated by less than 1,700 votes.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
STATESATTY-032024-1.jpg
Elections
City mail vote slices O’Neill Burke’s lead over Harris in state’s attorney race
More mail-in ballots were counted Sunday, leaving 2,015 votes separating Harris and Burke. The two were separated by 4,771 votes after Saturday’s count. Burke is leading Harris 50.19% to 49.81% overall.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Eileen O'Neill Burke (left) speaks with reporters during a campaign stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen on Election Day; Clayton Harris III (right) speaks at Taste 222 in the West Loop on Election Night.
Elections
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
She’s easily ahead in the suburbs, while Harris has a narrow edge in Chicago. On Friday, thanks to the counting of mail ballots from Chicago voters, Harris had a net gain of 1,366 votes.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, dressed in a blue suit jacket, looks pensive at the microphone during a luncheon.
Politics
Legacy lap: Kim Foxx reflects on growing up in Cabrini, leading ‘difficult conversations’ with no ‘simple answers’
The Cook County State’s Attorney said Tuesday’s historically low turnout was “deeply concerning,” saying that it “tells me that we have an electorate that has not been engaged and that’s very troubling, not just for the state’s attorney’s race, but for our democracy as a whole.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Sophie Sherry
 
Clayton Harris III speaks at his election night party at Taste 222 in the West Loop, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Eileen O’Neill Burke waits to walk on stage at her election night watch party at the RPM event space in River North, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Elections
Winner of Cook County state’s attorney primary may not be decided until end of the week — or later
Some 100,000 votes or more are still to be counted in the close race, including votes cast in 11 Chicago precincts and mail-in ballots.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.
Elections
Nearly all of state’s attorney hopeful Eileen O’Neill Burke’s big funders are white men
The ex-judge’s top 25 individual donors include no African Americans and no women, a WBEZ analysis of her Illinois campaign filings finds.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara
Elections
Dem candidates for Cook County state’s attorney distance themselves from FOP head’s encouraging words
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara said he voted for Eileen O’Neill Burke and encouraged officers in the union to do so. But he added that Burke’s opponent, Clayton Harris, would be “a step up” from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not running for re-election.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Elections
With conservative donor help, O’Neill Burke widens fundraising lead in Cook County state’s attorney primary
Eileen O’Neill Burke, who faces Clayton Harris III in the Democratic primary, has received hundreds of thousands from conservatives.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ and Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.
Elections
Who will replace Kim Foxx as Cook County’s top prosecutor?
Running in the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Clayton Harris III, a university lecturer, and Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former Illinois Appellate Court judge.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke as she was about to file petitions in December for the primary race for Cook County state’s attorney.
The Watchdogs
Eileen O’Neill Burke would lose $211,000 yearly pension if elected Cook County state’s attorney. Here’s why.
Officeholders can keep taking a public pension if they aren’t working for the branch of government that’s paying that benefit. Seven primary candidates, including O’Neill Burke, are getting retirement pay from past offices.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Tim Novak
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks Tuesday at a meeting of the Leaders Network at a podium in front of a brick wall, flanked on either side by people sitting at tables.
News
Kim Foxx touts accomplishing her ‘mission’ as Cook County state’s attorney: ‘No one drove me out of this job’
‘I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do next,’ she told a Tuesday meeting of the Leaders Network at the Columbus Park Refectory.
By David Struett
 
Clayton Harris III, who’s held various state and local government roles, joins former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke in the March 2024 race.
Elections
Preckwinkle’s pick slated by Cook County Democratic Party to replace Kim Foxx
Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor and political aide, joins former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke in the March 2024 primary run for state’s attorney.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
